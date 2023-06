NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the Italian one-day race Giro dell'Emilia, which will be held tomorrow, on August 18th.

Team's line-up: Jakob Fuglsang, Aleksandr Vlasov, Manuele Boaro, Harold Tejada, Rodrigo Contreras, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, the Team’s website reports.

Sports director in race: Alexandr Shefer.

Race information: http://www.gsemilia.it