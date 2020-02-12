Go to the main site
    Astana Pro Team renews contract with Sidas

    12 February 2020, 09:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the past two years, Sidas supported the riders of the Astana Pro Team with insoles of the highest quality.

    In return, the team provided the ‘foot company’ with feedback on their products, resulting in many innovations and even better insoles. As both parties look back on a very successful partnership, they now decided to renew the contract for yet another two years, the Team’s official website reads.

    «After two successful years of supporting Astana Pro Team with our service and products, we are very happy to continue this outstanding partnership. Especially the feedback of the riders will help us in our journey to develop and to innovate products and solutions,» says Alexander Haas, Business Development Manager at Sidas.

    «For our riders to always perform on the top level of cycling, we can only supply them with the very best available in supporting products. The insoles of Sidas are a very good example of that. It’s one of the details that can make a major difference in the performance of our athletes. We want to thank Sidas for that and we’re looking forward to a successful continuation of the partnership,» says Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Pro Team.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

