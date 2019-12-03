Astana Pro Team presents partnership with Wilier Triestina

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team proudly presents the new collaboration with Wilier Triestina.

The Kazakh WorldTour team will start racing on the bikes of the Italian bike brand in its 15th season on the highest level of professional cycling, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

The collaboration with the Rossano Veneto company - born out of shared ambitious sporting goals - will be wide-ranging, both in terms of duration and the areas addressed. While Wilier Triestina will initially provide its best racing products from the 2020 collection (i.e. Wilier 0 SLR and Wilier Turbine), over time, Astana Pro Team will be increasingly involved in designing products, and especially in developing new bicycles, aiming to raise even further the already excellent level of innovation present in Wilier bicycles. A level of innovation recognized internationally by the numerous awards the company received in recent years.

«I’m very glad that we start working with Wilier Triestina. It’s a very successful company with a long history and it has always been a family business. This fits perfectly with the mentality of staff and riders at Astana Pro Team, where we treat each other like family as well in our quest for victories in what will be the 15th season of the team on the highest level of professional cycling. We are happy to cooperate with this brand, I’m sure they can raise the bar for us while we can do the same for them. We’ve tested their road and TT bikes, both are an excellent piece of equipment. At Astana Pro Team, we hope that this bike helps us to win even more races next year. I thank them for their trust in our team and look forward to a successful partnership,» said the General Manager of Astana Pro Team, Alexandr Vinokurov.

«We are proud to announce this agreement that we are certain will play a central role in Wilier Triestina's growth and overall success. Astana Pro Team concretely shares our ambition to return to winning the world’s top races. It is an essential contribution to continue creating increasingly innovative products, as the highest expression of the value of the Wilier Triestina brand. The cycling season that has just ended brought major successes to Astana Pro Team and we look forward to celebrating exciting new victories with them,» said Andrea Gastaldello, CEO of Wilier Triestina.

Wilier 0 SLR, the first ultra-lightweight racing bike with disc brakes and fully integrated cables.

Wilier 0 SLR encapsulates the most complex concepts of lightness and total integration in simple aesthetics. These are the features the most demanding cyclists seek in the most technologically advanced racing bikes: ultra lightweightedness, high-speed stability and control, braking performance, electronic transmission, high aerodynamics, and full cable integration. All condensed in Wilier’s unmistakable style.

Wilier Turbine

A frame with unique features and a host of innovative aspects , providing the perfect response to the needs of triathletes around the world. A product developed on the basis of four fundamental pillars: aerodynamics; braking efficiency; wide range of positions; ease of transportation.

The ultimate synthesis of these key elements, Wilier Turbine is the new triathlon and time trial frame that embodies all of Wilier Triestina's expertise in the quest for maximum speed. Wilier Turbine transforms your power into speed, offering the highest possible levels of performance.