Astana Pro Team keeps race under control in Vuelta a España Stage 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - After three mountain stages in a row, today the peloton got a chance to breath a bit on a flat stage from Garray to Ejea de los Caballeros (191.7 km), Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

However, it was not an easy day in the saddle because of high pace of the group all day long and a lot of movements in the peloton as many teams tried to keep their leaders in front as far from any trouble as possible.

For Astana Pro Team it was a day to keep the situation under control and to pass it through without any lose and problem. Thus, the riders of the Kazakh team stayed in front, working well together and protecting its leader Aleksandr Vlasov.

Finally, everything ended well and Vlasov, surrounded by Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre, Luis Leon Sanchez and Merhawi Kudus finished safety in the main pack.

«Our main goal on this stage was to keep the race under our control, to stay together in the group and to protect Aleksandr Vlasov. The guys did an excellent job, we were ready for any change of the situation as, for example, crosswind. In the end of the day everything finished well, we did not have any trouble today, so for us it was a good day. Now we are looking forward to the next two stages on the weekend,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.

The stage victory has been played in a bunch sprint, won by Sam Bennett.

The stage result did not produce big changes in the general classification of the Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic is still leading the race, Gorka Izagirre is 19th, Aleksandr Vlasov is 23rd, Luis Leon Sanchez is 24th.

Stage 5 of the race will be held tomorrow: 184.4 km from Huesca to Sabiñanigo.



