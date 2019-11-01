Go to the main site
    Astana Pro Team extends Hernando Bohorquez

    1 November 2019, 18:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team confirms a new one-year agreement for the season of 2020 with the Colombian rider Hernando Bohorquez, the team's press service informs.

    Hernando Bohorquez (27 years old) had a very tough season due to two very bad crashes, in the beginning of the season (stage 5 of the Colombia 2.1) and in the second part of the year (GP de Fourmies). In both cases the rider was able to avoid too serious consequences, however, the first crash resulted in a back injury, while in the second crash Bohorquez got a nasty injury of his face.

    Despite bad luck, Hernando Bohorquez showed himself as a strong team player and a helper for team leaders. Thus, he helped Miguel Angel Lopez to win the Colombia 2.1 and was next to Jakob Fuglsang at the successful Critérium du Dauphiné.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

