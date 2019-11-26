Go to the main site
    Astana Pro Team extends Artyom Zakharov

    26 November 2019, 20:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh rider Artyom Zakharov will continue representing the Astana colors in the upcoming season of 2020. The appropriate agreement between the team and the rider has been signed recently, Kazinform learnt from Astana Pro Team press service.

    Artyom Zakharov (28 years old) is a track specialist and the Olympic hope of Kazakhstan. These weeks Zakharov is fighting on for the ranking points in omnium, trying to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Ahead of the decisive World Cup stages in Hong Kong, Cambridge (New Zeeland) and Brisbane (Australia) Artyom Zakharov is sitting on the 7th place in the UCI Men Elite Omnium ranking.

    Zakharov joined Astana Pro Team in 2016 as a trainee and later, in January 2017 as a full-contract rider. Alongside the multiple successes in track competitions, he had some good results on the road. Thus, in 2017 Zakharov won the road race of the Kazakhstan National Championships, while in 2019 together with the national team he won the gold medal in the team time trial at the Asian Cycling Championships. Besides, this year Artyom did some good job for team’s leaders: at the Tour of Oman he helped Alexey Lutsenko to win the general classification, at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey Zakharov supported Merhawi Kudus to reach the final podium, while at the Tour of Almaty he was next to Yuriy Natarov, who became the overall winner.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Pro Team
