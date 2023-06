Astana Pro Team announces roster for Milano-Torino 2019 race

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will continue its Italian classic week with the 100th edition of the oldest classc race Milano-Torino, which will be held tomorrow, on October 9th, the team informs on its website.

Team's line up: Dario Cataldo, Jakob Fuglsang, Yevgeniy Gidich, Hugo Houle, Ion Izagirre, Gorka Izagirre and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly.

Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.