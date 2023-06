NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Pro Team will take part in the UCI WorldTour one-day race EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg, which will be held in Germany on August 25th.

Team's roster: Davide Ballerini, Laurens De Vreese, Rodrigo Contreras, Magnus Cort, Davide Villella, Andrey Zeits and Jonas Gregaard Wilsly, the team's press service informed.





Sports director in race: Stefano Zanini.