NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team is ready to restart this 2020 cycling season with 2.Pro stage race Vuelta a Burgos, which is going to take place in Spain from July 28th to August 1st.

Team's line-up includes Alex Aranburu, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Rodrigo Contreras, Daniil Fominykh, Yuriy Natarov, Oscar Rodriguez and Nikita Stalnov.

Giuseppe Martinelli and Stefano Zanini will serve as sports directors in race.