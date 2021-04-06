Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana – Premier Tech to take part in race in Belgium

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 April 2021, 15:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Astana – Premier Tech team is to take part in the Belgian one-day classic race Scheldeprijs, to be held on April 7, 2021, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The team’s rider roster for Scheldeprijs includes Kazakhstan’s Gleb Brussenskiy, Yevgeniy Fedorov, Yevgeniy Gidich, Dmitriy Gruzdev, Artyom Zakharov, and Canada’s Benjamin Perry.

Sports directors are Canada’s Steve Bauer, Italy’s Stefano Zanini, and Kazakhstan’s Dmitriy Muravyev.

The Scheldeprijs is a cycling race in Flanders and the Netherlands which starts in Terneuzen, crosses the Scheldt River, and finishes in Schoten. Until 2018 it was held entirely in Belgium. The event, ranked as a 1.HC race on the UCI Europe Tour, features mostly sprinters on its roll of honour, as it is held on all-flat roads over roughly 200 kilometres.

First held in 1907, it is the oldest still-existing cycling event in Flanders, notably six years older than the Tour of Flanders monument race. The race had its only interruptions during both World Wars and celebrated its 100th edition in 2012. German sprinter Marcel Kittel holds the record with five wins.


