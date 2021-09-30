Astana Premier Tech reveals roster for Paris – Roubaix

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Premier Tech has revealed its roster for Astana – Premier Tech is ready for the 118th edition of the Monumental classic race Paris – Roubaix, which will be held this Sunday on October 3, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Hugo Houle (CAN), Davie Martinelli (ITA), Benjamin Perry (CAN).

Sports directors in race are Steve Bauer (CAN), Stefano Zanini (ITA).



