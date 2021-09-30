Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana Premier Tech reveals roster for Paris – Roubaix

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 September 2021, 16:32
Astana Premier Tech reveals roster for Paris – Roubaix

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Premier Tech has revealed its roster for Astana – Premier Tech is ready for the 118th edition of the Monumental classic race Paris – Roubaix, which will be held this Sunday on October 3, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

Rider roster includes Gleb Brussenskiy (KAZ), Yevgeniy Fedorov (KAZ), Yevgeniy Gidich (KAZ), Dmitriy Gruzdev (KAZ), Hugo Houle (CAN), Davie Martinelli (ITA), Benjamin Perry (CAN).

Sports directors in race are Steve Bauer (CAN), Stefano Zanini (ITA).


Sport   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See