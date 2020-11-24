Astana – Premier Tech renews contracts for 2021 season

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Seven contract extensions for the Kazakh-Canadian team as Manuele Boaro, Rodrigo Contreras, Jonas Gregaard Wilsly and Davide Martinelli as well as Gorka and Ion Izagirre and Spanish Road Campion Luis Leon Sanchez have re-signed their contracts with Astana – Premier Tech for the 2021 season, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

Ion Izagirre, stage winner in this year`s Vuelta a España, re-signed with Astana – Premier Tech for another season:

«Together with my brother I joined the team in 2019. It has been a great two years, therefore I am happy to re-sign for another season. This year had ups and downs, to leave the Tour de France was shattering but winning the stage at the Vuelta a Espana was a happy ending to a challenging season. I am looking forward to 2021 and also to stay in the team with my brother. As always, we have big ambitions and are already in full swing to start the season in good shape.»

Spanish Road Champion, Luis Leon Sanchez, renewed his contract for another year:

«I am glad to continue with the team, I feel very comfortable here, as it is a familiar team with a professional surrounding. Also, I know my role within the team, even so I get my chances to show myself. I am already many years in the team, since 2015, but my motivation and ambitions remain the same. With my experience I think, I can take the young riders by the hand but will also help our GC leaders to fight for the best results possible. After a difficult 2020 season I am looking forward to 2021, hopefully being again a normal cycling season for us.»

Gorka Izagirre, stays with the team for the upcoming season:

«I am happy to stay, together with my brother, for another year with the team. The 2020 season was, as we all know, a different and difficult one, but our sponsors supported us perfectly. I am motivated to get back into race mode for next year and to ride together with the team as I think we will have a strong line-up. I have some personal goals for the 2021 season and hope I will be able to achieve them.«

Davide Martinelli, who had his first year in the team will stay for another season with the Kazakh-Canadian team:

«I am very happy because after a very strange and difficult season due to COVID-19, I hope that we can have a regular 2021 season without any problems. I got the chance to continue working with the team, where I want to show especially in the Spring Classics my potential. For these goals, I am working already now on it to be in the best shape. I really want to thank the team and the management for believing in me, I will give my best to pay off their confidence in me.»

Danish rider Jonas Gregaard about his re-signing with the team:

«I am delighted to continue with the team, which feels like a big family to me. I think, I grew a lot over the last couple of months and I am sure that the upcoming season will be a good one for me but also for the team. I feel comfortable there, the team is working in such a professional way and supported me in every way this year. I am looking forward to wearing another year the jersey of the team.»

Manuele Boaro will continue with the team for another year:

«I am pleased to stay another year with the team, where I feel really comfortable at, therefore I am happy that the team puts the confidence in me for another year. It has been a difficult year for all of us, but I think we had still a good season with good results, I hope we will have a great 2021 season, after some rest I am soon back preparing for the upcoming season with some personal goals, which I want to achieve together with the Kazakh-Canadian team.»

Rodrigo Contreras also stays until the end of 2021:

«Even if it has been a difficult year, it´s been a good one for me, with finishing my first Grand Tour. I am grateful to be another year with the team, as I like the environment, the way they team is working and the people. For now, I am in Colombia slowly getting back into shape for the upcoming season before heading back to Europe.»