Astana police launch gun buy-back campaign Apr 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana residents may receive up to 350,000 tenge of compensation for voluntary surrender of firearms to the police station. The amount of the payment will depend on the category and technical condition of the weapon, Kazinform reports.

According to the municipal police department, the gun buy-back campaign will start on April 10.

«The compensation ranges from 34,500 to 345,500 tenge. All firearms will be divided into three categories. The first-category firearms are weapons in resalable condition and suitable for shooting. Their owners will receive 100% of the weapon cost. The second category will include the weapons suitable for shooting but which lost their market condition. For these weapons, their owners will receive up to 70% of recommended price. The third-category firearms are the weapons not suitable for shooting and their owners will be paid only 30% of their price,» representative of the municipal administrative police department Azamat Amen said at a briefing today.

Weapons will be accepted at each police station, he added.

If explosive ammunition is found, the residents are urged not to transport them and immediately inform the nearest police department. Citizens who voluntarily hand over firearms are exempted from criminal or administrative liability.



