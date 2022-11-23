Astana Piano Passion winners announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A solemn awarding ceremony of the Astana Piano Passion republican contest of young pianists took place in the Kazakh capital. Young talents aged 7-17 took part in the contest, the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry reports.

15-year-old Zhuldyz Yerzhenis of Almaty city won the grand prix and prize money up to KZT 3 mln. She also won an opportunity to hold a solo concert at the chamber hall of the Astana Opera Theatre or take part in the symphonic concert led by the well-known Alan Buribayev.

The Astana Piano Passion is purposed to seek for young talents, and to support them.

59 out of 112 children reached the semifinal of the contest.

The jury consisted of distinguished workers of culture and art of Kazakhstan, laureates of international piano competitions.





Photo: gov.kz