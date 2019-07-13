Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Astana participates in Tour de France longest stage

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2019, 10:06
Astana participates in Tour de France longest stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Covering 230 kilometers from the start in Belfort to the finish in Chalon-sur-Saone, stage 7 of the Tour de France was the longest stage of this year’s edition. It all came down to a bunch sprint, won by Dylan Groenewegen. Jakob Fuglsang and his Astana teammates got through the day without any difficulties, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«Today I pushed the lowest average power ever in a Tour de France stage, it was a super easy day. Magnus Cort did a great job in today’s final to keep me out of trouble until the final 3 kilometers of the stage. The goal was to get through this stage without any damage, and we managed to do that. Mission accomplished. For sure, tomorrow will be a more interesting race than today,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

The riders took off from Belfort to finish after 230 kilometers in Chalon-sur-Saone. With the day’s breakaway being caught with 10 kilometers to go, the sprinters decided who would take the stage win, with Dylan Groenewegen being the strongest sprinter of the day. Giulio Ciccone is still leading the overall, Jakob Fuglsang is still eleventh on 1’19» of the yellow jersey.

With seven categorized climbs, tomorrow’s stage of 200 kilometers will be a tough one. The riders will start from Macon to finish in Saint-Etienne.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See