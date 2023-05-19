Astana Opera: Young Vocalists’ Bohemian Life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendees are preparing for a grand event. On May 23, they will take part in a large-scale repertoire performance – La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini.

Incredible voices, wonderful music performed by the opera house’s Symphony Orchestra, as well as amazing scenery and costumes made by Italian designers will convey the unique atmosphere of the Latin Quarter in Paris, Kazinform quotes the Astana Opera’s press service.

One of the most popular operas in the world, La Bohème, has been running at the Astana Opera with great success for four years now. However, for the first time, all the parts in it will be performed by young vocalists. The academy attendees are preparing for the performance very seriously. In this they are helped by teachers – Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Talgat Mussabayev, Zhupar Gabdullina. Vocal rehearsals are held daily with conductor Ruslan Baimurzin and the orchestra, stage director Nikolai Kulikov is rehearsing the mise-en-scenes with the soloists.

As the principal soloist of the Astana Opera Zhupar Gabdullina notes, the parts of young and talented painters, philosophers and musicians from La Bohème are very suitable for the academy attendees, who are just as young and talented.

«Working on each role is a very complex and painstaking process. The performers’ main task is to convey the plot, the unique atmosphere of the opera and the beauty of the music to the viewers, and to emphasize the style of the author. Preparing for the performance, we focus on good Italian pronunciation,» the teacher notes. «Nazym Sagintai will perform the part of Mimi. Together with her, we work on phrases, dynamics, and recitative episodes. The main heroine is a lyrical character, and Nazym’s beautiful voice is very much in line with it.»

According to the performer of the role of Mimi Nazym Sagintai, Giacomo Puccini’s opera is one of her favorites.

«This is a real hit of the world opera repertoire, a wonderful work that captivates the audience with its beauty and originality. La Bohème was the first opera I attended at the Astana Opera when I arrived in the capital. It was this work which largely contributed to my choice of profession, and the part of Mimi was my dream. I am happy that it will soon come true,» the academy soloist says. «For two years of studying at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, we have reached a qualitatively new performing level. Our teachers were real masters of the world opera art. We had the opportunity to learn the main opera languages and improve our acting skills. I express my deep gratitude to the opera house management and to the academy for this opportunity.»

The performer of the part of Colline Valeriy Selivanov also emphasizes that participation in La Bohème is of great importance for his professional growth.

«The role in this opera is a huge step and responsibility for me. My hero, Colline, is in love with Mimi, but she is not aware of it. Therefore, I am faced with a difficult task – to convey a secret to the viewers, but it is not easy to do this, since these two characters do not have ensembles in the opera,» the singer notes.

Together with Nazym Sagintai and Valeriy Selivanov, Dariga Mussayeva – Musetta, Oraz Mukhamedyar – Rodolfo, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev – Marcello, Azat Malik – Schaunard, Shyngys Rassylkhan – Alcindoro, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev – Benoît, Nurkanat Tapiyev – Parpignol, as well as Samat Zharylkassynov as the Customs Sergeant and Yeskendir Sadvakassov as the Soldier will take part in the production.

It is worth emphasizing that the International Opera Academy is a project of the Astana Opera, aimed at professional training of international level vocalists and strengthening the image of the opera house in the international arena. The production that will complete the training at the academy will be Gioachino Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri. It will premiere at the Astana Opera on June 29 and 30 as part of the Operaliya International Classical Music Festival.