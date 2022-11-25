Astana Opera: World opera stars to perform in Kazakh capital

25 November 2022, 16:11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera is honored to host two high art events in the capital with the support of Eni within the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of its presence in Kazakhstan. One is performance of the legendary Italian opera singer Francesco Meli and the famous soprano Serena Gamberoni on November 27.

A week later, on December 5, the celebration will continue with a symphonic music concert of the beloved works by the outstanding Italian composers Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota, which will be conducted by the acclaimed Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva, Astana Opera’s art manager, the official website of Astana Opera reads.

The creative duet of Francesco Meli and Serena Gamberoni delights the audience in many countries of the world. However, this will be the artists’ first performance in Kazakhstan. Each of them created a tremendous solo career. Among Francesco Meli’s biggest foreign debuts, professionals include his performances in Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia at the Opernhaus Zürich, in Mozart’s Don Giovanni at the Opéra National de Paris and London’s Barbican Centre, as well as in Bellini’s La Sonnambula at the Opéra National de Lyon and many other prominent venues.

Serena Gamberoni performed many roles at the Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa. She is loved by opera connoisseurs, who always eagerly await her performances in Turin, Bologna, Verona and Parma. The singer gave a number of recitals in Japan, cut a brilliant figure at the Arena di Verona, Teatro alla Scala, the Royal Opera House and many others.

«The performance of such eminent singers at Astana Opera is really a great celebration of high art. It is rewarding that Eni supports these initiatives contributing to the development of culture in our country and acquaints the Kazakh audience with outstanding foreign soloists. Thanks to this, theatrical art aficionados can appreciate the incredible creative work of recognized masters,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

The extensive program of the Gala Opera features the most striking numbers from the masterpieces of the Italian classical operas by Giuseppe Verdi, Pietro Mascagni, Giacomo Puccini, Gioachino Rossini, Gaetano Donizetti, and the musical gems by outstanding Kazakh composers Akhmet Zhubanov, Sydyk Mukhamedzhanov, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev and others. This evening, together with guest stars Serena Gamberoni and Francesco Meli, famous Kazakh singers Azamat Zheltyrguzov and Tatyana Vitsinskaya will present their art.

On December 5, a concert program of works by outstanding composers Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota, widely known for writing scores for many films by Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti, as well as for Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, will be presented to the symphonic music lovers. The composers’ work was marked with such high awards as the Academy Award, the Golden Globe, Grammy, BAFTA and others.

The capital’s audiophiles will have an opportunity to appreciate the interpretation of monumental music, as well as the skill of Kazakh artists, who will reveal the powerful dynamics and depth of the composers’ thought.

Photo: astanaopera.kz