    Astana Opera tours to St. Petersburg

    18 September 2019, 15:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Opera creative team is going to visit St. Petersburg, Kazinform reported with the reference to the theater’s press service.

    Within the framework of the IV International Festival of Chamber Opera, Nur-Sultan’s troupe will present La scala di seta by Gioachino Rossini. The performance will be held on October 20 in the hall of the St. Petersburg State Chamber Music Theatre.

    The tour will be held within the framework of Rukhani Janghyru program with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Sports.

    On November 9-10 the creative team of the State Chamber Musical Theater will arrive to Nur-Sultan. Kazakhstani theatre-lovers will enjoy the masterpieces of world opera art - Rigoletto by J. Verdi and Pearl Seekers by J. Bizet.

    Alzhanova Raushan

