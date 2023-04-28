Astana Opera: To the centenary of the great artist

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera will dedicate the Victory Day festive concert Zhenis Ani to this great holiday, as well as to the centenary of the outstanding singer, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR and veteran of the Great Patriotic War, Professor Beken Zhilisbayev, who was born on this day. The musical evening will take place on May 9 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall.

Many of the country’s most famous classical vocalists today were trained by Beken Zhilisbayev. World opera stars, including students of the beloved Kazakh tenor, will take the stage on this day. These are the soloists of the capital’s opera house Zhannat Baktay, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Zhanat Shybykbayev, Medet Chotabayev, Meir Bainesh, Gulzhanat Sapakova, Saltanat Muratbekova, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Assem Sembina, Galiya Baigazinova, guest artist Kiyakbai Assambayev, masters of academic vocals Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva, Shakhimardan Abilov and others. With participation of the Astana Opera Choir, principal choirmaster – Yerzhan Dautov. Violin – Aiya Gabbasova, Raushan Beskembirova and Zhanar Akhmetova will perform the piano part, Kazinform quotes the Astana Opera’s press service.

One of the students of the luminary of the Kazakh vocal school is Astana Opera’s principal soloist Medet Chotabayev.

«Beken Zhilisbayev not only gave the joy of art to many generations of listeners as a brilliant performer, he was also a gifted teacher who knew how to recognize young vocalists’ potential, supporting them in everything and generously sharing all the accumulated knowledge. He brought up several generations of students, instructed creative youth, helped advance their careers, and I can safely say that each of us, without exception, feels immense gratitude to the master,» Medet Chotabayev said.

A lot of the artist’s warm memories are associated with the name of his beloved teacher.

«It was thanks to the support of Professor Zhilisbayev that I was admitted to the conservatory, despite the delay in submitting documents, as there was not enough money for the trip. Later, he helped me get into the prestigious Mikhail Glinka International Vocal Competition: when the sponsors who promised to pay for travel and accommodation failed to support me at the last moment, the Maestro, with his usual kindness and generosity, gave me his savings for the trip. His faith in me and in my talent gave me wings, and I won the first prize and a special prize as the best tenor. Although he is not with us anymore, Professor Zhilisbayev’s instructions and his wise advice still help me not only in my profession, but also in life,» Medet Chotabayev shared.

In addition to the anniversary concert, a rich palette of various musical evenings awaits residents and guests of the capital in the May repertoire of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Thus, on May 2, the concert of the Composers Union of Kazakhstan Kesteli Oramal will be dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the Kazakh classical composer Mukan Tulebayev. On May 4, the Chamber Choir of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev Philharmonic under the direction of Gulmira Kuttybadamova will perform the concert Zhanymdy Terbetken Auyen. On May 5, cellist Yermek Kurmanayev, violinist Yevgeniya Karimova, violist Gulnara Tleugabylova and pianist Altai Kussainov will present their work to the audience in the program The Silver Thread of Fantasies.

On May 11, the concert Music – Sezim Shyraghy will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the famous Kazakh composer Tolegen Mukhamejanov. The works of the hero of the day will be performed by brilliant Kazakh artists and collectives. Among them are baritone Shakhimardan Abilov, soprano Nurzhamal Ussenbayeva, pianist Amir Tebenikhin, flutist Bekbolat Baysagatov, the State Trio of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Forte Trio» under the direction of pianist Timur Urmancheyev, the Gaziza Zhubanova State String Quartet under the direction of cellist Yernar Myntayev. Piano – Raushan Beskembirova, Zhanar Akhmetova.

On May 14, talented young dancers of the Astana Opera Children’s Ballet Studio will please the smallest art lovers with the concert Waltz of the Flowers. The director of the concert is the head of the ballet studio Galiya Buribayeva, the teacher-repetiteur is Bostan Kozhabekov. On May 16, the audience will be invited to A May Evening with Mozart in the company of the principal first violin of the orchestra Aisulu Abilkhanova, principal viola Tolkyn Kilibayeva, principal flute Alexey Kossyrev, harpist Ainur Kamalova and the opera house’s symphony orchestra conducted by Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin. On May 19, Astana Opera’s principal first violin Bagdat Abilkhanov and pianist Saltanat Abilkhanova will perform a program of works by the Viennese classic in the Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart concert from the Music by Candlelight series.



