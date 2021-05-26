Astana Opera to stage Carmen in Kazakh capital on weekends

NUR-SILTAN. KAZINFORM - On May 29 and 30, Astana Opera’s Principal Soloist, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh will debut at the opera house’s Grand Hall as Don José in Bizet’s Carmen. On the second day, opera company soloist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva will debut as Micaëla, Kazinform cites the press service of the Theatre.

On May 29, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Aigul Niyazova will present her interpretation of Micaëla. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina and Tatyana Vitsinskaya will perform the title role of the temperamental and freedom-loving gypsy girl Carmen. Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev and the trainee soloist Rassul Zharmagambetov, who recently joined Astana Opera’s creative team, will portray the toreador Escamillo. Zuniga – Yevgeniy Chainikov, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Moralès – Talgat Galeyev, Yerzhan Saipov, Frasquita – Holder of the Order of Kurmet Aizada Kaponova, Mercédès – Gulzhanat Sapakova, Yelena Ganzha, Le Dancaïre – Yerulan Kamel, Le Remendado – Ramzat Balakishiyev.

The opera takes place in Spain in the first half of the 19th century. The beautiful, passionate and freedom-loving gypsy Carmen, who stands out among other workers of the cigarette factory, is in the centre of the rapid succession of events. Unlike the original source, Bizet ennobled the character of his heroine, emphasizing her directness of feelings and independence of actions. The librettists introduced colourful folk scenes into the opera. A temperamental and motley crowd, dwelling under the burning Southern sun, romantic figures of gypsies and smugglers, and the uplifting atmosphere of bullfighting acutely and brightly emphasize the original characters of Carmen, Don José, Micaëla and Escamillo, as well as the tragic nature of their destinies. Carmen is a fatal woman, whose freedom and love become destructive both for the one she recently loved, as well as for herself.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, Choir, Ballet Company and supernumeraries. Music director and conductor is the opera house’s principal conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev. Stage director is Lorenzo Amato, set designer is Ezio Frigerio, costume designer is Franca Squarciapino, lighting designer is Jacopo Pantani, projections designer is Sergio Metalli. Principal choirmaster is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov. Assistant director is Yerenbak Toikenov. Choreographers are Elena Sherstneva, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Tursynbek Nurkaliyev, accompanist responsible, subtitle editor is Yelena Sakhno, head of the children’s choir is Altynganym Akhmetova.

Libretto by Henri Meilhac and Ludovic Halévy based on the eponymous novel by Prosper Mérimée.

The performances will begin: on May 29 at 6 pm, on May 30 at 5 pm.



