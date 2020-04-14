Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Astana Opera to show exclusive ballet productions online for 1st time

    14 April 2020, 13:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - From April 18 to May 10, the Astana Opera’s ballet productions of Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon, Roland Petit’s Coppélia, Raimondo Rebeck’s How Long Is Now? and Beethoven - Immortal - Love, which was dedicated to the composer’s 250th anniversary, will be featured online at TengriTV for the first time.

    The opera house’s many other exciting performances in various genres will also be presented to the online viewers in this period, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

    Let us remind that due to the copyright restrictions these productions were not broadcast by the Astana Opera before. However, permission for an online viewing during quarantine period was obtained and now the audience has the opportunity to fully enjoy the world classical masterpieces.

    In addition, it is possible to make your weekends more interesting and informative by discovering the world of outstanding composers. Works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ottorino Respighi, Georges Bizet, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Giuseppe Verdi and other great classics will be featured in the original project of the Principal Conductor of the Astana Opera Alan Buribayev - Letters from Italy. Another grand project of the celebrated conductor – Symphony No. 8 by Gustav Mahler - caused a huge resonance around the world. Let us remind that 1,200 musicians took part in the performance.

    The Astana Opera Choir and Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the famous conductor Abzal Mukhitdin will perform popular and beloved by everyone Eight Seasons: Vivaldi and Piazzolla, and Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.

    In the near future, the Astana Opera offers the viewers 14 performances.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Culture Kazakhstan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League