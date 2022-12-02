Astana Opera to present famous movie soundtracks at Dec 5 concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Famous movie soundtracks will be presented at Astana Opera on December 5 with the support of Eni as the second celebration event within its 30th Anniversary of presence in Kazakhstan, the press service of Astana Opera.

Symphonic music lovers will be offered a concert program of works by outstanding composers Ennio Morricone and Nino Rota, widely known for writing music for many films by Federico Fellini and Luchino Visconti, as well as for The Godfather by Francis Ford Coppola. The composers’ work was marked by high awards, such as the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Grammy, BAFTA and others.

Eni’s 30th Anniversary is being prepared for residents and guests of the capital in the form of a true celebration of high art with participation of famous Italian artists. The initiative promotes the development of culture and intends to be part of the consolidation of friendly and warm relations with Kazakhstan. Thus, the Italian flutist Andrea Griminelli, highly sought after all over the world, will become the star of the evening.

His colleague Sir James Galway once described Andrea Griminelli as «the greatest flute player who has come to the forefront of the musical scene for many years». Andrea Griminelli’s talent, exquisite interpretations and amazing technique have been repeatedly marked with the most prestigious awards, including the Grammy. Griminelli’s brilliant solo career has been going on for 35 years. Over the years, the maestro’s concerts have taken place in Europe, Asia and America, including in the famous Teatro alla Scala, Carnegie Hall and Suntory Hall.

In 1984, Andrea Griminelli began collaborating with Luciano Pavarotti: the famous tenor invited the 25-year-old flutist to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden. In subsequent years, the number of joint concerts of the two artists reached 200, presenting their art to the widest audience in London’s Hyde Park, New York’s Central Park, under the Eiffel Tower in Paris and other venues. At Astana Opera, Andrea Griminelli will perform a flute solo.

This musical evening, a special genre – soundtracks – will be offered to the audience. Sometimes it connects cinema with music so inextricably that occasionally the name of a film is primarily associated not with the plot or actors, but with its musical theme.

Renowned composer Nino Rota is widely known for composing scores for many films. Among them, the concert will feature melodies from Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather, Federico Fellini’s Amarcord, Gelsomina from Federico Fellini’s La Strada, music from Federico Fellini’s Notti di Cabiria, a Suite from Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, as well as Valzer Verdi – Valzer del Commiato from Luchino Visconti’s Il Gattopardo and much more.

The legendary composer Ennio Morricone’s music attracts fans no less. Perhaps there is not a single person who has not heard his melodies from Sergio Leone’s films Once Upon a Time in America, The Good, the Bad, the Ugly, A Fistful of Dollars, as well as Vita Nostra from Roland Joffé’s The Mission and much more.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra and Choir will perform under the baton of the Italian Maestro Giuseppe Acquaviva.

The concert will begin at 7 pm.



