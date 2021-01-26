Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Astana Opera to premiere large-scale ballet La Bayadère

Kudrenok Tatyana
26 January 2021, 19:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On January 30, at the Astana Opera Grand Hall, there will be a debut in Ludwig Minkus’ large-scale ballet La Bayadère staged by the artistic director of the opera house’s ballet company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera.

For the first time, the ballet company soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya will perform the main role of the temple dancer – the bayadère Nikiya.

Astana Opera’s Principal Dancers Olzhas Tarlanov and the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Anel Rustemova will portray the noble warrior Solor and the princess Gamzatti. Ballet dancers Zhanibek Imankulov and Rakhmetulla Nauanov will perform the roles of the High Brahmin and Rajah Dugmanta. The ballet company soloist Serik Nakyspekov will take the stage as the Golden Idol.

Libretto by Marius Petipa and Sergey Khudekov. Choreography by Marius Petipa.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, music director and conductor is Arman Urazgaliyev. Assistant Choreographers ate the Honoured Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky, Elena Sherstneva.


