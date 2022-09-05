5 September 2022 17:58

Astana Opera to open its 10th anniversary season with gala concert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Opera’s 10th anniversary season starts on September 9. Gala Opera featuring international opera prima, Grammy award winner Sumi Jo and Kazakh opera stars under the baton of Astana Opera’s principal conductor, world-famous Maestro Alan Buribayev will be offered for the audience’s attention, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

Today Sumi Jo is among the most famous singers in the world. For several decades, her name has graced the billboards of the best opera houses and concert halls. In the Republic of Korea, Sumi Jo’s talent has been marked with state awards. She has received the honorary status of National Treasure. She stuns the audience with incredible outfits and loves experiments, diversifying her repertoire from Baroque to crossover. In addition, her soprano voice can be heard in the film The Ninth Gate.

The celebrated singer has already been to Kazakhstan twice and warmly recalls the enthusiastic reception of the capital’s audience.

«I feel joy and excitement at the thought of meeting with the Kazakh viewers again after almost 10 years at a cultural event held as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Kazakhstan.»

As a reminder, the concert is held with the support of the Korean Cultural Center of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Republic of Kazakhstan in honor of the Year of Mutual Intercultural Exchange.

Together with Sumi Jo, Kazakh stars Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev, Tatyana Vitsinskaya, as well as Astana Opera Choir and Orchestra under the baton of the celebrated Maestro Alan Buribayev will perform at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. The artists will perform well-known Kazakh, Korean and Western European works. The bright program includes the Toibastar scene from Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s opera Abai, the Doll Song «Les Oiseaux dans la Charmille» from Offenbach’s opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann, Prince Sou-Chong’s aria «Dein Ist Mein Ganzes Herz» from Lehár’s operetta Das Land des Lächelns, Sir Riccardo Forth’s aria «Ah!, per Sempre...Bel Sogno Beato» from Verdi’s opera I Puritani and much more.

«I am very happy that Alan Buribayev and I are working on this project together. He has an outstanding talent, having conducted numerous orchestras in Europe and America. I was delighted to be able to create a program concept for this concert together, drawing on his rich knowledge and understanding of opera.»

Sumi Jo performs all over the world. The singer notes that culture has various characteristics. «If the general public finds joy in popular culture, opera is a special genre of collaborative art, reflecting different eras and their historical features. Unfortunately, sometimes difficulties arise, and it is not easy to convey such diverse features to the audience onstage, which is very frustrating,» the star shares. Therefore, she advised to tell the audience more about the productions, their details, plots, and what is more, to pay attention to operas, which reflect the trends of the modern era, so that the development of theatrical business does not stop. The opera diva considers the musical path endless, and when asked about her immediate plans, she optimistically answers that everything is ahead.

«I have released more than 50 albums with various international works, but I still want to expand the boundaries of my creativity and try my hand in new possibilities of the world of music. I will continue to make endless effort to try my hand at new areas, and will not stop simultaneously trying my best to pass on my experience and music to the next generation of emerging artists. As the recipient of the title of UNESCO Artist for Peace, I will work hard to help promote cultural diversity and world peace,» the singer concluded.









Photo: astanaopera.kz