Astana Opera to host ‘Three Love Stories’ evening

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the Day of Love, which is celebrated in Kazakhstan on April 15, an evening of symphonic music with the romantic title «Three Love Stories» will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall. The program includes works by outstanding composers Tles Kazhgaliyev, Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Edward Elgar.

The compositions will be presented by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra conducted by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, and the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Daulet Shakirov will perform the cello solo, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Love is one of the most all-encompassing feelings on earth. Perhaps there is no composer, writer or painter who would not address this great topic. It was not by accident that the symphony orchestra, which invariably delights the audience with its unique programs, has turned to the work of three famous composers. After all, the works that will be presented at this musical evening are also based on stories of great love.

The concert consists of two parts. Suite from Tles Kazhgaliyev’s unfinished ballet The Steppe Legend will open the evening. In is known that he has created the work based on the ancient legend representing a dramatic story of two lovers Qozy Korpesh and Bayan Sulu, who were not destined to be together. Performed by the opera house’s symphony orchestra, The Steppe Legend always sounds colourful, striking the audience with rich variety of nuances. It should be noted that Tles Kazhgaliyev’s creative heritage is a symbol of national symphonic and chamber music. During his short life, he also wrote music for many films.

Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 by one of the major British composers Edward Elgar will continue the evening. The premiere took place 103 years ago in London under the direction of the author himself. Through the language of music, the maestro expressed deep feelings for his terminally ill wife. Performing this work in front of a large audience requires colossal skill. There is no doubt that the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, distinguished by the high level of professionalism, will once again amaze the audience.

On this day, the audience will have a wonderful opportunity to delve deep into Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s creative work. After all, in the second part of the concert, the orchestra will perform the great composer’s Symphony No. 6 in B minor, Op. 74. This work is a brilliant example of Tchaikovsky’s great love – love for music. As the author himself noted, he has put into this symphony «without exaggeration, his entire soul». The composer considered this symphony the best of all his works and attached great importance to it. The genius of this work was recognized after Tchaikovsky’s death. It reflects the deep universal themes that concern people to this day.

The compositions that will be performed during this evening are considered to be masterpieces of world classical art. The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra has performed these works at internationally acclaimed venues and invariably captivated the sophisticated audience.



