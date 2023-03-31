Astana Opera to hold a concert on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 3, a charity concert The Sun Shines for Everyone will take place at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Its participants will be children with various diagnoses.

They will be supported by famous Kazakh artists Mayra Ilyasova, Svetlana Aitbayeva, Gulnur Orazymbetova, Arailym Rakhymkyzy, Akimkhan Mazhenov and Akbota Kusnadin, students of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography, Kazinform learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

It should be noted that Astana Opera has been carrying out charitable work for the entire 10 years since its opening.





«This concert is special for us, because children with difficult medical diagnoses themselves become participants in the program. Since this is not our first experience of holding such events, we see the positive impact of music on the children’s wellbeing. All of them feel a sense of joy and delight from going onstage. However, their parents, whose eyes glow with happiness when they see their children happy, experience even stronger emotions. At such moments, we want to create even more, surround these children with care and attention,» Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva, Astana Opera’s deputy director, emphasized.

The main goal of the concert is to show that autistic children can sing, dance and play musical instruments perfectly. Most importantly, being creative helps children integrate into society.





The concert program features music by national and foreign composers, including works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Johann Sebastian Bach, Charles Gounod, Tolegen Mukhamejanov, Yeskendir Khassangaliyev and many others. It is worth noting that performing such a complex program is a big accomplishment for the children.

Daryn Azhmoldayev, Zhiger Akhmetkali, Nurym Narymbai, Yerbol Zakariya, Yerassyl Zakariyanov, Adil Kenzhebai, Amin Bizhan, Ulan Ussenaliyev, Guldana Akimova, Daniyal Juassov, Rakhmatulla Dildakhan, Yernur Turmakhanbetov and others will take part in the evening.





Significant progress has been made in recent years in raising awareness and acceptance of autism, thanks in part to the many outstanding advocates who work tirelessly to communicate to the general public that autistic people are full members of their families and society.

The concert starts at 3 pm.



