Astana Opera to give open-air concerts this summer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Opera will give about 10 free open-air concerts with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Nur-Sultan Akimat. Residents and guests of the capital will have an opportunity to get in touch with high art on two city stages – in front of the Affari business center on Mambetova Street and at the Central City Park amphitheatre, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

«This is not the first experience of performing in the open-air for our creative team. Every year, we give grand open-air performances of productions such as Verdi’s opera Aida. Such projects are designed to be educational in nature, to involve Kazakhstani citizens in high art. I am confident that we will be able to create a pleasurable, and to some extent, festive atmosphere. We have prepared a lot of surprises, one of which will be the performance of foreign artists from Italy, Switzerland, Japan, Russia and the Czech Republic,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s General Director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

The concert program was created to be interesting not only for adults, but also for children. Thus, an interesting concert Children Give a Gift of Art awaits young viewers on June 13 and 19 at 12 pm at the Affari venue. On different days, exciting ballet and choral performances will be presented to children. Head of the children’s studio is Altynganym Akhmetova.

Masterpieces of Vocal Music concert will create a romantic atmosphere on a Sunday evening. The concert will take place at the Affari venue on June 13 at 8 pm. Famous opera arias and duets, popular folk songs and art songs, instrumental pieces will be featured for the listeners. Musical masterpieces will be performed by Astana Opera’s soloists and orchestra musicians.

Abzal Mukhitdin’s popular and beloved by many author’s concert Eight Seasons (Vivaldi and Piazzolla) will be held on June 12 and 13 at 8 pm at the Central City Park amphitheatre. Antonio Vivaldi’s Le Quattro Stagioni and Astor Piazzolla’s Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas are among the brightest phenomena of the musical culture of their time, but they still remain relevant today. The soloists are the principal first violins of the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra Bagdat Abilkhanov and Aisulu Baikenova.

On the weekend of June 26 and 27 at 8 pm, citizens are invited to attend the Opera Gala at the Central City Park amphitheatre. Astana Opera’s principal soloists, choir and symphony orchestra will present opera arias and duets, instrumental and choral works by Kazakh authors and Western European classical composers.

A production of Gaetano Donizetti’s opera buffa Don Pasquale, a gem from the repertoire of Astana Opera’s unique project, the PICCOLO Theatre, will also be presented in the city park on July 5 at 8 pm. Music director is Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, artistic director of the production is Ala Simonishvili, set and costume designer is Manana Gunia. The star cast of performers will pleasantly surprise the capital’s audience. Libuse Santorisova from the Czech Republic is Norina, a tenor from Japan Etsuo Doi is Ernesto, Aleksey Shapovalov from Russia is Dr. Malatesta, Antoine Bernheim from Switzerland will perform the titular role of Don Pasquale, Carlino is Yerulan Kamel. Maestro Corrado Valvo from Italy will be conducting.

On the Day of the Capital, July 6, a gala concert will be held at the Central City Park amphitheatre. Astana Opera’s principal soloists, choir and symphony orchestra will perform popular opera arias and duets, instrumental and choral works by Kazakh authors and Western European classical composers.