Astana Opera to celebrate Tchaikovsky’s anniversary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Symphonic music concert, dedicated to 180th anniversary of the outstanding composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky, will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital at the Astana Opera Grand Hall on March 1.

«Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky is one of the greatest musical geniuses in the history of mankind, a brilliant representative of the Romanticism genre, whose works are among the most frequently performed in the world. Sincerity, subtle lyricism, psychological depth, dramatic strength, lifelike veracity of imagery made his music dear and understandable to large sections of public all across international arena. Tchaikovsky’s immortal works not only represent a valuable contribution to world culture, but also demonstrate a crucial breakthrough in musical art, marking a new stage of development,» Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin said, the press service of Astana Opera informed.

Tchaikovsky’s music is beloved by people in all corners of the globe; masterpieces from the genius composer’s rich legacy have become an important part of the spiritual heritage of our society. This evening, Tchaikovsky and Saint-Saens’ magnificent works will be performed by the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin and the soloist – famous violinist, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov.

Saint-Saëns’ exquisite Violin Concerto No. 3 in B minor, op. 61 will open the musical evening. The French composer’s most popular concerto is distinguished by a technically complex, virtuoso part of the soloist. Tchaikovsky’s vibrant Sérénade Mélancolique in B-flat minor for Violin and Orchestra, op. 26 will continue the program. The marvelous composition invariably stirs the hearts of many generations of listeners. The second part will feature Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E minor, op. 64. It is based on the theme of man and fate, destiny; the composer raises fundamental philosophical issues here, skillfully combining drama and tragedy. The intellectual depth, rigor of thought, power and breadth of the scope of this music will not leave anyone in the auditorium indifferent.



