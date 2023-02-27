Astana Opera to celebrate Qurmaghazy’s 200th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An extensive program celebrating the 200th anniversary of the outstanding folk composer, virtuoso dombyra player Qurmanghazy Saghyrbaiuly starts at Astana Opera. An exciting musical evening Qurmanghazy – Rukhty Sazdyn Sardary will open the celebration. The concert will be featured for the residents and guests of the capital on March 19 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, Kazinform learned from the press office of Astana Opera.

The art of dombyra performance will be presented to the audience by akyn, winner of the Republican Aitys of Aqyns Altyn Qombyra Yerkebulan Kainazarov, as well as the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Aitzhan Toktagan, Orynbai Duissen, Turar Alipbayev, Abylgazy Akhmadiyev, Galym Akhmedyarov.

«The bicentenary of the birth of Qurmanghazy Saghyrbaiuly is a very important event in the life of the country. He was a great composer, the founder of the dombyra school, who had a tremendous influence on the development of culture and art in Kazakhstan. Qurmanghazy deeply comprehended the soul of the Kazakh people, singing about their life in his kyuis. The current generation still deeply admires Qurmanghazy’s creative work, which is known not only in his homeland, but also far beyond its borders. The composer’s works touch the hearts and inspire listeners and performers. More than one generation of dombyra players grew up on his compositions, and I am one of them. In honor of the memorable date, we have planned a number of engrossing events at Astana Opera. This concert will be the first of them, with talented young instrumentalists taking part in it together with the well-knows kyuishi-performers,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Astana Opera’s general director, said.

Wonderful dombyra players will take the stage this evening – Yedil Basygarayev, Bakhytzhan Duissengazinov, Kairat Aitbayev, Almat Saizhan, Batyrlan Abenov, Zhumabek Kadyrkulov, Akzhusan Imangazykyzy, Bauyrzhan Mukhametbai, Bauyrzhan Bekmukhanbet, Abylaikhan Ormanbek, Marat Nukeyev. The extensive program includes famous works by Qurmanghazy, folk kyuis and works by Kazakh authors.

The host of the concert, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Zhangali Zhuzbai will tell the audience about the life and work of the legendary composer.

It should be noted that in addition to the anniversary evening, in the first spring month there will be many exciting concerts and performances at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Thus, on March 2, the evening of vocal music Spring, Spring! It’s Time for Love! will feature performances by famous vocalists – the Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, Azamat Zheltyrguzov, as well as Saltanat Muratbekova, Yerulan Kamel, violinist Tatyana Kosheleva and concertmaster Zhanar Akhmetova. Season of Quartet Music Geniuses of the Epochs: Beethoven. Shostakovich will be presented on March 4 by the artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra. The author of the project is the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov.

On March 10, as part of the wind music concert In the Same Breath, an interesting program of works by contemporary Kazakh authors and French composers will be offered to the audience’s attention by the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan oboist Damilya Makhpirova, flutist Aigerim Dautbayeva, clarinetist Almaz Tokpanov, bassoonist Asset Neldybayev, horn player Zhanat Zhakayev and pianist Gulzhanat Zhanatayeva. The Youth and Inspiration concert with the participation of very young, but already promising Kazakh and foreign musicians, will take place on March 12.

On March 16, the concert The Winds Are in the Groove will mark the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh National University of Arts. A striking interpretation of the works by foreign and national authors will be presented by recognized Kazakh musicians, teachers of the Department of Wind and Percussion Instruments and artists of the Astana Opera Orchestra. On March 17, the Choir of Girls of the Hamburg National Youth School of Music (Germany), founded by Gesa Werhahn and Christoph Pillat, and the Chamber Choir of the Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic under the direction of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Gulmira Kuttybadamova will perform in the concert A Palette of Harmonies.

The concert In Three Movements will be dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the founder of professional Kazakh stage directing and the national musical and drama theatre, the first People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR Zhumat Shanin. Violinist and conductor Arman Murzagaliyev, violinist Kalamkas Jumabayeva, percussionist Yerbolat Tashkenbayev, pianist Zaru Zhazykbayeva, the opera house’s soloists, chamber orchestra and choir will take the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage. Ruslan Baimurzin, holder of the Order of Qurmet, will perform the dombyra solo.

On March 26, Astana Opera’s soloists and instrumentalists will invite young listeners to discover the wonderful world of music by attending the concert Music Alemi (In the World of Music) at the Baroque Hall. On the same day, as part of the musical evening Tribute to Brahms, the 190th anniversary of the great German composer will be celebrated. Soprano Guldana Aldadossova, cellist Azhar Kadyrova, clarinetist Stanislav Umarov and pianist Anara Kamelinova will perform Johannes Brahms’ songs, art songs and chamber-instrumental compositions. The month will end with Domenico Cimarosa’s effervescent comic opera Il Matrimonio Segreto, which will take place on March 30 and 31 as part of the Piccolo Theatre project. On the second day of the performance, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee, Guldana Aldadossova, will make her debut as Elisetta.



