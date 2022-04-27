Astana Opera to celebrate 95th anniversary of Kazakh composer Gaziza Zhubanova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On May 26, at the Baiseitova Chamber Hall, Astana Opera will present to the listeners the concert Zhyr Zhazamyn Zhuregimnen…, dedicated to the 95th anniversary of the outstanding Kazakh classical composer, People’s Artist of the USSR Gaziza Zhubanova.

The anniversary evening is a joint creative project of Astana Opera and Gaziza Zhubanova Aktobe Regional Philharmonic, the Astana Opera's official website reads.

«Gaziza Zhubanova is a beloved by all composer, teacher, publicist, public figure, one of the founders of the composing school of Kazakhstan. Her contribution to modern Kazakh culture is invaluable. Gaziza Zhubanova’s multifaceted creative heritage, including operas, ballets, symphonies, concerts, oratorios, cantatas, chamber works, songs, choral compositions, music for performances and films, folk songs arrangements, brought national art to the world level. This evening, the works of Akhmet Zhubanov and Gaziza Zhubanova will be performed by the vocalists of the Gaziza Zhubanova Aktobe Regional Philharmonic and Astana Opera, as well as the attendees of the ASTANA OPERA International Opera Academy,» the opera company director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov said.

The creative genius of the Zhubanovs musical dynasty, founded by a national classical composer, musicologist, conductor, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, academician, Professor Akhmet Zhubanov, was passed down through the generations to the descendants of the family, including many prominent representatives of the art community of Kazakhstan. One of them is Akhmet Zhubanov’s great-grandson and Gaziza Zhubanova’s great-nephew, Astana Opera’s principal conductor Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan, the celebrated Maestro Alan Buribayev.

The diverse program of the Baiseitova Chamber Hall for May features other enthralling evenings of vocal and instrumental music. Thus, on May 3, young Kazakh artists, who have already gained recognition both in the republic and far beyond its borders, will perform in the concert The Star of Eugène Ysaÿe, dedicated to the work of the outstanding Belgian violinist, composer and conductor Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe. Works by Ysaÿe – Andante, Poème No.6 Amitie for two violins, Mazurka for violin and piano No. 1 Dans le Lointain, as well as Six Sonatas for solo violin, each dedicated to one of the famous violinists of that time. The winners of republican and international competitions – the winner of the 10th International Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians Akbike Algi, Madina Bekmadiyeva, Madina Kapeu, winner of the Grand Prix and the Cup of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the 20th Shabyt International Festival Zhibek Musurgaliyeva, Indira Nurlybai, Guldana Orazayeva, Baidaulet Sundetkali, Gaukhar Umirbekova will take the Baiseitova Chamber Hall stage. Concertmasters are Malika Aimakova, Sergey Vassiliyev, Madina Takayeva. Musical director and moderator is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Professor Raissa Mussakhajayeva.

Vivaldi’s Le Quattro Stagioni performed by the internationally acclaimed instrumentalist, Teatro alla Scala’s principal first violin Laura Marzadori awaits the residents and guests of the capital on May 4 in the chamber music concert Italian Parallels. The Astana Opera Orchestra under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will present works from the Baroque and Classical periods.

The Victory Day concert The Songs of Memory and Glory will be presented on May 9 by famous opera singers – the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Meir Bainesh, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Zhamilya Jarkimbayeva, international competitions laureates Assem Sembina, Naziym Sagintai and others. Everyone’s favorite songs and melodies of the war years, as well as instrumental works created by Kazakh composers during that time, will be performed in the festive concert in honor of the celebration of the Great Victory. Piano – the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova.

On May 13, violinist Anel Shakirova, cellist Kurvanzhan Akhatov and pianist Bekzat Akhmerov will offer a bright concert program Steppe Vignettes featuring contemporary piano trios by S. Baiterekov, A. Toksanbayev and A. Zhaiym.

Sonatas for violin and piano by the great classic Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be performed by the principal first violin of the Astana Opera Orchestra, the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bagdat Abilkhanov and pianist Saltanat Abilkhanova. The second concert Music by Candlelight from the Immortal Amadeus series will take place on May 18.

An evening of operatic masterpieces called Palette of Inspiration will take place on May 22. Artists of Astana Opera’s brilliant choir, many of whom have a professional education not only from the Choral Department, but are also graduates of the Vocal Art Department, will have the opportunity to perform as soloists. As part of the concert, talented performers will take the stage of the Baiseitova Chamber Hall with their interpretations of famous arias and duets from operas by Western European composers.

Children’s repertoire for May is represented by concerts: Friendly Family of String Instruments from The Visit to the Opera House series on May 22 and a charity performance on May 15 of Camille Saint-Saëns’ musical suite Le Carnaval des Animaux. Ruslan Baimurzin will be conducting.



