Astana Opera: There Is no such thing as too much care

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the holy month of Ramadan, Astana Opera continues to hold charity events. On April 17, the creative team will perform a rich concert program at the capital’s Shapagat Nursing Home.

In addition, the team of Astana Opera’s volunteers prepared a number of gifts for the elderly, including modern smart TVs, Kazinform refers to the Astana Opera’s press service.

«It is always a great pleasure for us to perform in children’s homes and homes for the elderly and the disabled, because we see that we are creating not just a holiday for them, but opening up an entire world of high art. Sincere words of gratitude, applause, tears of joy from our listeners cannot but inspire us. Therefore, we always carefully think over the program, select works, focusing on the age and preferences of a particular audience,» Raushan Beskembirova, accompanist, Astana Opera’s musical consultant, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, said.





Famous performers Galiya Baigazinova, Nazym Sagintai, Aidana Daniyalova (soprano), Yermek Kassym (baritone), Oraz Mukhamediyar (tenor of the Astana Opera International Opera Academy), Olesya and Andrey Morozovs (viola, piano, musicians of Astana Opera Orchestra), Balzhan Saparova (flute, musician of the Astana Opera Orchestra) and others will take part in the concert together with her. On this day, they will present classical music masterpieces from the world and national repertoire.

As a reminder, 330 people live in the Shapagat Nursing Home. For various reasons, they were left alone and their relatives cannot take care of them. Pensioners themselves do not like to talk about what brought them here. However, they all receive proper care and treatment in this special medical facility. However, it is known that happy, positive emotions are the best medicine.





«The healing power of music allows people to cope with various ailments, helps to plunge into the wonderful world of high art, get away from problems, sorrow, sadness, and anxious thoughts. We are sincerely happy that our concerts gather a full hall of pensioners. All of them are strong-willed people who strive to find something positive about each new day,» Astana Opera’s artists noted.

It is worth emphasizing that the opera house regularly holds charity events. Just this month, Astana Opera hosted a performance of the ballet Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs for children with disabilities, and The Sun Shines for Everyone concert was held as part of the World Autism Awareness Day. In addition, the Cartoon Music Concert for special children is planned for April 23. Also, the opera house carries out charity events for large and low-income families on a regular basis.

By doing good deeds, the artists themselves, without a doubt, become more sensitive to the problems of other people, strive to become better and bring light and joy to this world.