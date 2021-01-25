Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Astana Opera soloists to debut in L’Elisir d’Amore

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 January 2021, 15:22
Astana Opera soloists to debut in L’Elisir d’Amore

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The third premiere day of one of Gaetano Donizetti’s most famous operas – L’Elisir d’Amore will take place at the Astana Opera Grand Hall on January 27. Opera company soloists Aizada Kaponova and Shyngys Rassylkhan will take the stage as the main characters of Adina and Dr Dulcamara for the first time. Their colleagues Yerzhan Saipov and Assem Sembina will debut as Belcore and Giannetta, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Opera.

Zhan Tapin will perform Nemorino, a young man in love with Adina.

Dr. Dulcamara’s Assistant is a pantomime character. It must be portrayed without words, only through movements. Bostan Kozhabekov will present his interpretation of this role to the audience for the first time.

Astana Opera’s opera soloists, symphony orchestra, choir, corps de ballet and supernumeraries. Music director and conductor is Astana Opera’s principal conductor, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan Alan Buribayev, stage director is Arnaud Bernard, set designer is Ezio Frigerio, costume designer is Franca Squarciapino. Principal choirmaster is the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.

photo


As a reminder, Donizetti’s opera L’Elisir d’Amore was first presented to the capital’s audience at Astana Opera on December 26 and 27 with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The production has already been highly appreciated by critics. As the musicologist Gaukhar Beissembekova noted on the pages of the republican newspaper Kazakhstanskaya Pravda, «the soloists demonstrated a high level of professionalism, artistic skill, stage presence, diligence and maximum work efficiency. Fulfilling all the director’s requirements in accordance with their personal traits, each of them imbued their characters with unique attributes.»

The performance will begin at 7 pm.


Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects