Astana Opera’s triumphant tour: Almaty’s audience set on fire

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Full house, thunderous applause, flowers – this is how Almaty greeted Astana Opera’s performance at the Abai Kazakh National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. On October 12 and 13, high art connoisseurs applauded the capital’s company, which presented two Ballet Evenings. The exciting program, created by the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova, delighted the audience, Kazinform has learnt from the theater’s press service.

It was presented by experienced and beloved dancers, as well as young dancers just starting their way in ballet. Aigerim Beketayeva, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Anel Rustemova, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev, Arman Urazov, Olzhas Tarlanov, Rustem Seitbekov, Serik Nakyspekov, Shugyla Adepkhan, Sultanbek Gumar, Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Aibar Toktar, Kuat Karibayev, Bakytgul Ispanova, Daniyar Zhumatayev, Adelina Tulepova and other ballet dancers.

«We are all very happy to come to Almaty, as we love this beautiful city very much. Everyone has their own relationship with it, and me as well, because it is my native city. My parents worked in this theatre, so I always experience special emotions here. Our dancers, overall, are graduates of the Seleznev Choreographic School, so they are native here too,» Altynai Asylmuratova noted.

An exciting Trio from Adolphe Adam’s ballet Le Corsaire, choreographed by Marius Petipa opened the first part. It was superbly performed by Olzhas Tarlanov, Anel Rustemova and Yerkin Rakhmatullayev. The principal dancers demonstrated virtuoso technique and excellent acting skills. In the Gypsy Dance from Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote, choreographed by Petipa, the audience appreciated the performance enthusiasm, bright costumes and scenery.

Dance numbers on a national theme: a duet from the ballet Call of the Steppe choreographed by Patrick de Bana, as well as Steppe Sons Qorqyt choreographed by Anvara Sadykova, created a special mood, conveyed the zest and received a well-deserved standing ovation.

A striking conclusion to the first part was the Grand Pas from Ludwig Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote, choreographed by Marius Petipa, performed by Aigerim Beketayeva and Bakhtiyar Adamzhan. Every movement of the principal dancers, their every gesture became the key to the hearts of the audience.

The second part was brilliantly presented by the one-act ballet How Long Is Now? choreographed by Raimondo Rebeck. Shortly before the tour, a number of important debuts of talented dancers – Daler Zaparov, Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Bakytgul Ispanova and Daniyar Zhumatayev took place at Astana Opera within the framework of the same program.

«I am infinitely happy that my wife and I are here today. We saw an absolutely wonderful team, and its leader, the brilliant ballerina Altynai Asylmuratova, and we are grateful to her that she raised the performance culture of this team so highly. All the viewers understood that this here is true ballet. Bravo, bravo, bravo,» Eduard Malbekov, the Kazakhstani and Soviet ballet dancer, Honoured Artist of the Kazakh SSR, said.

«I am very pleased that I came to see the performance today. It was a true pleasure. All the dancers are incredible – they work great. The viewers were constantly kept intrigued, pondering, ‘what will happen next?’ The company is lucky to have Altynai Asylmuratova as the artistic director. She herself is very musical, she has worked with the best masters around the world, and of course, all her experience is passed on to the young dancers. This is immensely valuable,» Lyudmila Rudakova, the Kazakhstani and Soviet ballet dancer, Honoured Artist of the Kazakh SSR, concluded.

«We thank the general management of Abai Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theatre for the warm welcome, and we thank the audience for warm applause, which was a huge support for our performers. The tour was held at a very high level and caused a great resonance in the cultural community,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera's General Director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

The tour was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



