Astana Opera’s stars to perform in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera’s long-awaited, both for music connoisseurs and for artists, tour to Almaty will take place from December 8 to 10. Two completely different programs – a Gala Concert and Verdi’s Requiem – will be presented at the city’s best venues. Eminent soloists will perform accompanied by the opera house’s choir and symphony orchestra under the baton of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin.

Touring is an integral part of the opera house’s creative work. Along with performances abroad – not so long ago, the Astana Opera Ballet Company gave a brilliant performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, and tours to Baku and Minsk are planned for mid-December – the artists perform for their compatriots with great joy, the press service of Astana Opera informed.

«Meeting with the Almaty audience is always a significant event and a good tradition. We always look forward to the opportunity to perform here,» - Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, says. «Almaty is a special place for creative people. First, we have loyal fans in this city, who look forward to meeting their favorite artists. Secondly, Almaty is a forge of talents, alma mater, where many of our colleagues came from, and once again returning to the city of their youth is a great joy for everyone.»

The special feature of the traditional December tour this year is that the performances will take place not in one, but in two venues – the Concert Hall of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Folk Instruments Orchestra and the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic.

«Almaty fans of Astana Opera are used to seeing us at the Abai Opera House. However, this time we decided to perform at new venues. We are pleased to invite opera music connoisseurs to our Almaty performances,» Galym Akhmedyarov emphasized.

A brilliant gala concert of pieces from national and world operas and symphonic works will be presented to the audience on December 8 at the Concert Hall of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Folk Instruments Orchestra. Classical music connoisseurs will have an opportunity to listen to Almas Serkebayev’s symphonic kui Arnau, Tolegen Mukhamejanov’s Tughan Zher, the Queen of the Night aria from Mozart’s opera Die Zauberflöte. The Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Saltanat Akhmetova, Bibigul Zhanuzak, Medet Chotabayev, as well as Tatyana Vitsinskaya, Saltanat Muratbekova, Galina Cheplakova, Sayan Issin, Talgat Galeyev, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Guldana Aldadossova will perform solo numbers and duets. The program will feature works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, Vincenzo Bellini, Georges Bizet, Antonín Dvořák, Emmerich Kálmán, Yevgeniy Brussilovsky, Tolegen Mukhamejanov and other composers.

One of the greatest and most immensely powerful works of world classical art, Giuseppe Verdi’s Requiem, will be presented on December 10 at the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic. It will be performed by soloists, the joint choir of Astana Opera Choir and Bakhytzhan Baikadamov State Choir, and the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Abzal Mukhitdin. Choirmasters are the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov and Beimbet Demeuov.

This musical creation requires a high level of performance art from all involved. Requiem includes arias, duets, tercets, quartets and ensembles. The choir and, of course, the orchestra play an important role. It is the interaction of all the participants that creates the unique spirit of this brilliant work. Each performance of the Italian composer’s monumental creation is considered an important musical event, which is unforgettable to witness.



