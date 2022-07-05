Astana Opera’s principal dancer to perform in numerous countries this summer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The touring geography of Astana Opera’s principal dancer, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Bakhtiyar Adamzhan is expanding every year. Only this summer his performances are eagerly anticipated by the audience in a number of countries around the world. In June, eight gala concerts featuring our compatriot were already held in Milan. Now the dancer is preparing to amaze the viewers in other cities of Italy, as well as France and Australia, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

Internationally acclaimed choreographers actively seek to include in their ballet programs the numbers performed by Kazakhstan’s No. 1 dancer – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan. Modern and classical art connoisseurs dream of getting to attend his performances. For the principal dancer, who enjoys great popularity not only at home, but also abroad, this summer began with important events.

Thus, from June 17 to 28, he brilliantly performed at Roberto Bolle and Friends gala ballets of the outstanding contemporary dancer at the Italian Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan. Together with the principal dancers of the San Francisco Ballet and the Mariinsky Theatre, he presented to the audience excerpts from Ludwig Minkus’ Don Quixote and Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire.

«I met Roberto Bolle five years ago thanks to maestro Luigi Bonino. At the time, Luigi came to our opera house to stage the ballet Notre Dame de Paris choreographed by Roland Petit and we were also preparing for a gala concert at the same time. Maestro entered the rehearsal studio and made a video recording of our preparation. Later, he showed this video to Roberto Bolle and introduced me in absentia, saying: «There is this ballet dancer in Kazakhstan who must perform at your Roberto Bolle and Friends gala concerts. This will be a great discovery for everyone.» Later, Roberto Bolle contacted me through social media and sent me an invitation to perform in his concert. This is how our acquaintance began,» Bakhtiyar Adamzhan said.

Since then, Roberto Bolle’s concerts have been featuring our compatriot. The artistic friendship between them is growing stronger from year to year. It is worth noting that receiving an invitation to Roberto Bolle’s gala concerts is a confirmation of the dancer’s high skill.

«If you do not prove yourself at his gala concert, do not maintain the proper level, he will stop the collaboration, because his programs are of the highest quality. Roberto respects his audience. I am very grateful to him for his responsiveness, for invitations, and the opportunity to perform at Italy’s most prestigious stage venues,» Bakhtiyar Adamzhan noted.

The tour of Astana Opera’s principal in Italy does not end there: on July 21 and 22, Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform the ballet Notre Dame de Paris with the Italian Teatro dell’Opera di Roma ballet company for two days in a row. Here the ballet star will cut a brilliant figure in the main part of Quasimodo at the splendid setting of the Baths of Caracalla.

This month, Spanish viewers also await Bakhtiyar Adamzhan. The dancer will perform in the STARS GALA, which will be held at the Teatro Principal de Alicante. It should be noted that great professionals from all over the world annually gather in this gala concert. This year, the best dancers of the Mariinsky, Bolshoi, Mikhailovsky theatres, Staatsballett Berlin, Wiener Staatsballett, Dutch National Ballet, as well as other well-known companies perform on the same stage together with Astana Opera’s principal dancer. The dancers will give an unforgettable experience to the Spanish audience, which understands and highly appreciates the art of ballet. Here Bakhtiyar is preparing to present the Pas de Deux from Riccardo Drigo’s Le Talisman and the Diana and Actaeon Pas de Deux from Cesare Pugni’s Esmeralda.

Bakhtiyar Adamzhan’s tour performances around the world will continue in August in Australia. As a reminder, Bakhtiyar demonstrated his impeccable technique at the Ballet International Gala, which took place in January-February in this country and amazed the audience of the Green Continent. Now, a few months later, Astana Opera’s principal dancer and his stage partner, Shugyla Adepkhan, will delight their Australian fans again.

The Kazakh dancer is also expected in Cannes (France), where Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform on October 13-15.

The invitations, extended to Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, to participate in ballet evenings and performances that take place in different parts of the world, prove once again that he is one of the best dancers in the world. Undoubtedly, this enhances the prestige of Astana Opera and our entire country in the international arena.





Foto: astanaopera.kz