Astana Opera’s open air performance in Petropavlovsk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Opera’s symphony orchestra musicians and opera soloists’ spectacular performance completed the first international festival Qyzyljar Music Fest in Petropavlovsk. The capital’s opera house presented Rossini’s operatic farca comica La Scala di Seta and an open-air performance of famous works from the world opera repertoire.

The conductor and author of the idea is the artistic director of the festival, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin, Astana Opera informs on its website .

«One of the main goals of the participation of Astana Opera’s artists in the festival was the popularization of opera art among the residents of our country who do not have the opportunity to attend performances at the opera house. On the other hand, it is the promotion of the opera house and its talented artists. Strangely enough, Astana Opera is more famous abroad than locally. Therefore, the idea of participation of our opera house in the first music festival, which took place after a long pandemic, arose,» Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin said.

Qyzyljar Music Fest, organized in an open-air format and designed to draw attention to various areas of modern Kazakh culture, was held for seven days in the country’s northernmost city. Residents and guests of Petropavlovsk had an opportunity to attend performances of artists representing different genres: folk and modern choreography, folk and popular music, jazz, rock and, of course, classical music.»

Representatives of Astana Opera performed on the final two days of the festival, drawing a storm of applause.

«We presented the opera La Scala di Seta and performed at a final gala concert. This is not only a great responsibility but also an honor. The gala concert featured arias and duets from operas by Kazakh and foreign composers, as well as popular classical music. Among the soloists is our countryman from the Theater Krefeld und Mönchengladbach Kairzhan Zholdybayev, soloists of Astana Opera and Aqan Seri North Kazakhstan Regional Philharmonic,» the Maestro said.

It should be noted that the performance of the Italian opera, which was held at the Nikolai Pogodin North Kazakhstan Regional Russian Drama Theatre due to meteorological conditions, became one of the brightest events of the festival. This production is Astana Opera’s hallmark. With it, the opera company toured many cities of Kazakhstan, and for the first time took the stage in Petropavlovsk as part of the festival.

The excellent performance of the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Assem Sembina, Artur Gabdiyev, Yevgeniy Chainikov, Saltanat Muratbekova, Ruslan Sovet captivated the audience. The opera house’s soloists also graced the final day of the festival with their voices, performing the most recognizable operatic works: Habanera «L'amour est un oiseau rebelle», Don Jose’s Flower Song «La fleur que tu m’avais jetée», Toreador Song «Votre toast, je peux vous le render» from Bizet’s opera Carmen, Barcarolle «Belle nuit, ô nuit d’amour» from Offenbach’s opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann, Luigi Denza’s song «Funiculì, Funiculà» and others.

It would not be an exaggeration to note that for many viewers who visited the festival site on these days, opera music has become a real discovery.

«Unfortunately, there are not so many people, especially young people, who listen to classical music now. Moreover, opera on the whole remains something magical, fathomless, and mysterious. Today’s performance by the Astana Opera Orchestra and soloists has lifted the veil into the world of high art,» Yelena Kolyuzhnaya, a resident of Petropavlovsk, who attended the final gala concert, said. «This enchanting music awakens hidden emotions, and eyes tear up from delight. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the talented musicians and soloists for coming to our city and allowing us to enjoy the art that stirs the soul and delights at the same time.»

Photo: astanaopera.kz



