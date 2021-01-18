Astana Opera’s artists victorious at numerous prestigious int’l competitions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Opera’s eighth theatrical season is exciting not only for its sensational premieres, but also for the artists’ many victories at prestigious international competitions and festivals. Although the season is in full swing, principal dancers, orchestra musicians, accompanists have already shown colossal results, claiming 28 victories, Kazinform has learnt from Astana Opera.

«Each performance of our artists abroad is an opportunity to make our opera house’s presence felt in the international arena. It is known that during the pandemic, some of the competitions were held online. Musicians sent recordings of their performances and, after being evaluated by members of the international jury, received prizes. However, most of the performances were held in the traditional form, where the jury could personally assess the artists’ skills. Certainly, it is not easy to combine a rich theatrical life with participation in competitions, but it is exciting that our soloists annually confirm their high professional level. I hope that the second half of the theatrical season will be no less productive, and we will more than once please the classical art connoisseurs with good news about the inspiring victories of the company’s artists,» Galym Akhmedyarov, Astana Opera’s General Director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

Thus, orchestra musicians Damilya Makhpirova (Principal Oboe), Alexey Kossyrev (Principal Flute), Almaz Tokpanov (clarinet), Asset Neldybayev (Principal Bassoon), Marat Konusbayev (Principal French Horn) received First Prizes at the «Talents of Bessarabia» International Festival (Belgorod), at the 24th «Silver Pipes of the Volga Region» festival, as well as the Golden Star International Competition (Odessa, Ukraine). Aigerim Dautbayeva (flute) won the Grand Prix at the 1st «Heritage» International Competition of Performing Arts (Prague, Czech Republic). Orchestra musicians Aigerim Dautbayeva (fluite), Maksat Suleimenov (percussions), Yerbolat Tashkenbayev (Principal Percussion) won the Grand Prix at the New Year’s Kaleidoscope of Talents International Multi-Genre Competition (Moscow, Russia).

Sherniyaz Nazarov (bassoon) took first place at the 9th Dolzhikov International Competition-Festival and the 4th Khalilov International Festival «Voronezh Wind Assemblies» (Voronezh, Russia). Asset Neldybayev (Principal Bassoon) won first place at the International Camerton Competition (Moscow, Russia). Principal Trombone Farkhad Bulatov became a laureate of the 1st degree at the 8th Grand Music Art International Competition, Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and at the 4th Glier International Music Competition, Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory (Moscow, Russia). Winner of four Grand Prix, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Principal Dancer Bakhtiyar Adamzhan brilliantly performed a duet with the Bolshoi Theatre’s Principal Dancer Anastasia Stashkevich at the Dance Open International Ballet Festival, (St. Petersburg, Russia). It should be noted that practically no major ballet festival in the world takes place without Bakhtiyar Adamzhan’s participation.

Many other artists have also won prizes at various international competitions. All of them emphasized that victories provide an incentive to achieve new goals, as well as a great chance to get a booking from a professional jury, which includes representatives of well-known international music agencies and opera houses.



