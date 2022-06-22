Astana Opera’s artists to perform in Aktobe

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Astana Opera is going on tour to Aktobe. The artists’ performances will be held with the support of ERG on June 28 at the Gaziza Zhubanova Aktobe Regional Philharmonic, in the Oner Ortalyghy concert hall, Kazinform has learned from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The World of Music concert, which opens the tour, will be a true delight for the young audience during the summer holidays. Many children will be able to listen to operatic voices, appreciate the highly professional performance of famous instrumentalists, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan, for the first time.

At the same time, the opera house’s musicologists, together with the accompanist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Raushan Beskembirova, thoughtfully selected the program for the smallest audience. Thus, on June 28 at 4 pm, young theatregoers will have the opportunity to listen to popular masterpieces of world vocal classical music performed by Astana Opera’s soloists Assem Sembina, Malika Minisini, Altynbek Abilda and other vocalists. Opera singers will perform both solo and in duets, demonstrating to the children female and male types of voices, such as soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor, baritone, and the musicians will arrange a real parade of instruments.

«It is a double pleasure for me to perform in front of a young audience. When I sing for children onstage, it is a joy for me to see their happy faces in the audience. We instill in them a love of art. For a better perception of this, at first glance, difficult genre, the artists prepared many interesting surprises to make a great impression on children of Aqtobe. In the concert The World of Music, I will perform the mechanical doll Olympia’s aria from the opera Les Contes d’Hoffmann by the French composer Jacques Offenbach. Both the adult and the younger generation love to listen to this wonderful number. In addition, my colleague Malika Minisini and I will also perform Gioachino Rossini’s Duetto Buffo di Due Gatti, full of humour and acting,» opera singer Assem Sembina emphasized.

«During the tour, it is clear that Astana Opera’s artists are always well received. A vivid proof of this is the viewers’ gratitude, their requests to take a memorable photo and an invitation to come again,» the soloist concluded.

Going onstage is an exciting moment for every artist. For the opera company, which toured the cities of Kazakhstan – Pavlodar, Ekibastuz, Karaganda and Rudnyi with Rossini’s La Scala di Seta, each meeting with the audience is filled with inspiration, joy and happiness. The opera house’s principal soloist Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova and the Astana Opera International Opera Academy attendee Alikhan Zeinolla will perform the main parts of Giulia and Dorvil. Famous opera singer Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov will portray Germano, tenor Ramzat Balakishiyev is preparing to perform Dormont, and Yevgeniy Chainikov and Saltanat Muratbekova will present Blansac and Lucilla. The comedy performance full of adventures will be accompanied by the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra conducted by the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin. The performance starts at 7 pm.

It should be noted that the audience of the tour will be the employees of the leading international industrial company ERG and their families. They will have their first unforgettable meeting with Astana Opera, which will lay the foundation for further fruitful cooperation between the opera house and Aqtobe’s concert venues.