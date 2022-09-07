Astana Opera’s artists applauded in Europe and Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM For Astana Opera’s soloists, along with performances at the opera house, touring is an important part of their creative work. A warm welcome and unceasing applause from fans accompany them in different parts of the world. Most recently, the Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev, Saltanat Akhmetova toured the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions with concerts, Tatyana Vitsinskaya won over the audience of the Republic of Korea, and the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Talgat Mussabayev toured the cities of Italy, the press service of Astana Opera informs.

At the end of August, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Tatyana Vitsinskaya portrayed the passionate gypsy Carmen in a production of Georges Bizet’s eponymous opera at two large-scale venues in the Republic of Korea. The first performance took place with great success in the concert hall of the famous Jeju Island, the second – in the Sohyang Theatre in Busan, the second largest city after Seoul. Both performances were organized in support of the bid for hosting the World Expo 2030.

«Bizet’s opera Carmen is of particular importance for the Korean audience. As for me, this part is one of the most important and beloved parts in my repertoire,» Tatyana Vitsinskaya notes. «It was a great honour for me to represent Kazakhstan abroad. After the performances, a meeting and a photoset with the audience were organized, where it became clear that they highly appreciated my performance and professionalism. We have already outlined other projects for the future, which will remain a secret for now.»

In another part of the world, Astana Opera’s principal soloist Talgat Mussabayev toured the south of Italy this summer.

«Together with the Academy of Soloists State Chamber Orchestra, I took part in concerts where classical music by European composers was performed. I performed opera arias by Verdi, Donizetti, Bizet,» the opera singer said. «As our performances were held in the southern cities of Italy: Sorrento, Salerno, Matera and others, it was impossible to do without Italian songs performed in the Neapolitan dialect. They were received by the audience with great enthusiasm. Concerts are held in open air in Italy in the summer, which creates a special aura and zest. Our artists performed brilliantly and were highly praised by the Italian audience.

No less warm meetings with the audience took place at home in Kazakhstan. In mid-August, three of Astana Opera’s principal soloists – Azamat Zheltyrguzov, Medet Chotabayev, Saltanat Akhmetova – performed on tour in single-industry towns and district centers of the Abai and East Kazakhstan regions.

«We went to such cities as Kurchatov, Ridder, Serebryansk, Altai, where we performed classical works, popular Neapolitan songs and songs by Kazakh authors. On August 10, the birthday of the great Abai, we performed in Semei with the Symphony Orchestra of the Akim of the East Kazakhstan Region. Artists of other musical genres took part in concerts with us: Roza Rymbayeva, Aizhan Nurmagambetova, Zhanna Orynbassarova and many others,» Astana Opera’s opera company director Azamat Zheltyrguzov shared. «We received tremendous impressions, because it is not often that we get to travel to remote areas of Kazakhstan, but this helps us to get to know our country better. We were lucky enough to visit the native places of Abai: the village of Karaaul and the tract of Zhedibai, the museum of Mukhtar Auezov. We participated in a round table with writers in the Central Museum of Semei. We were entranced by the beauty of these places, captivated by the warm welcome. We received a very important energy supply, which gives us strength in the new theatrical season.»

Photo: astanaopera.kz