Astana Opera puts dombyra art in spotlight

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Since 2018, on the first Sunday of July the country celebrates National Dombyra Day. This significant date increases interest in the traditional Kazakh folk instrument and emphasizes its prominent place in our art. In anticipation of the holiday, Astana Opera’s conductor and talented dombyra player Ruslan Baimurzin shared his thoughts on the merits of this instrument, and on how the dombyra art is currently being popularized, Kazinform cites the Astana Opera’s press service.

«In my opinion, dombyra is not only a Kazakh national instrument, dombyra is our history, spiritual wealth, the soul of our nation. Dombyra has many advantages ever since ancient times. Its sound unmistakably conveys the multifacetedness of the life of our people, so I believe that domybra is our pride,» Astana Opera’s conductor Ruslan Baimurzin said.

Ruslan Baimurzin not only conducts the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra, but also performs in concerts at the Grand Hall and the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall with dombyra numbers, solo and together with the symphony orchestra. During the conversation, the musician said that he first became interested in dombyra and began to play this instrument at the age of 6. It should be noted that Ruslan Baimurzin’s teacher was Aitzhan Toktaganov. It is known that the most large-scale dombyra lesson under the guidance of the Honoured Worker of Culture of Kazakhstan, professor, kuishi-dombyra player Aitzhan Toktaganov won over the entire world. There are plans in place to include it in the Guinness Book of Records as an online record for «The Largest Dombyra Lesson».

«You can often see and hear the dombyra at concerts and opera performances at Astana Opera. This applies primarily to national productions presented in the opera house’s repertoire, for example, Akhmet Zhubanov and Latyf Khamidi’s opera Abai, Yevgeniy Brusilovsky’s Kyz Zhibek, Mukan Tulebayev’s Birzhan – Sara, Yerkegali Rakhmadiyev’s Alpamys, where the artists perform famous dombyra works. They not only give the production a national zest, but also emphasize the connection between the international level opera house and the dombyra art of the Kazakh people. From the applause of the admiring viewers, one can understand that they enthusiastically greet not only the soloists, but also experience a special feeling of joy when the dombyra player takes the stage,» the conductor emphasized.

Indeed, it is impossible to impassively listen when melodies pour from this graceful instrument, touching to the depths of the soul. Outstanding Kazakh folk musicians, such as Qurmanghazy Saghyrbaiuly, Tattimbet Qazanghapuly and Dina Nurpeissova made an invaluable contribution to the development of the great dombyra art, and scientists such as the outstanding composer Akhmet Zhubanov and many other educators left valuable information about dombyra, kuishi and composers.

«Currently, young people have great interest in the Kazakh national instrument – dombyra. It is apparent that, compared with the period of ten or fifteen years ago, young people are more motivated to study this instrument. This means that the value of the dombyra has increased more than ever, which is gratifying. Not only the number of children who want to learn to play the instrument is growing, but also the level of professionalism of teachers is increasing, books and musical anthologies are being published. No wonder the poet Qadyr Myrzaliyev said: «a true Kazakh is not just a Kazakh, but a true Kazakh with a dombyra in his hands.» I think, no matter how many centuries pass, the dombyra will never lose its unique value,» Ruslan Baimurzin concluded.

Thus, there is an inextricable connection between Astana Opera and dombyra art, which develops and grows stronger from season to season.



