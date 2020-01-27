Astana Opera parts ways with a principal soloist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sundet Baigozhin is no longer a Principal Soloist of Astana Opera, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

The opera house administration said that as of January 27, Astana Opera no longer has an employment relationship with the Principal Soloist. The management added that it was a mutual decision of the parties; the contract was terminated under Article 50 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

«A decision was made to terminate the employment contract with the vocalist, as joint work is not effective,» Astana Opera noted.

Let us remind that Article 50 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan contains the clause for termination of an employment contract by agreement of the parties, with a compensation payment to the employee, the amount of which is determined by the employment contract.

From 2013 to the present, Sundet Baigozhin held the position of a Principal Soloist at the opera house. He began his theatrical career in 2007, when he became a Soloist of the Kulyash Baiseitova National Opera and Ballet Theatre.

«The singer repeatedly went on tour with the opera company, performing main parts in the repertoire productions. The Astana Opera team wishes the Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Sundet Baigozhin success in all his endeavors, the implementation of future plans and artistic growth,» the Astana Opera administration emphasized.

It is important to note that Kazakhstani opera stars – Honoured Artist of Kazakhstan Zhannat Baktay, Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Dina Khamzina, Zhupar Gabdullina, who underwent an internship in the legendary Teatro alla Scala; winner of The Big Opera 2017 TV project Saltanat Akhmetova, beloved of the Italian audience Medet Chotabayev, Zhanat Shybykbayev and many others represent the country’s main opera house.

All artists undergo a competitive audition process when being hired and they regularly prove their qualifications in front of an international jury. Thus, the next certification of soloists will be held in 2020.

«The creative team is like a natural gemstone, which matures over the years, gradually acquiring new facets, turning into a real jewel. We collaborate with people talented in every respect. Masters from different countries and from different regions of our country come to perform on our stage; foreign coaches come to conduct master classes with artists. This is an indicator of interest in our opera house,» the management noted.