Astana Opera organizes tours for schoolchildren during spring holidays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Opera will hold a series of opera house excursions for schoolchildren and university students of the capital during the school holidays from March 18 to 26. The children will have a fascinating tour around backstage, where they will learn how performances are created, and also visit the Prop Shop and Wardrobe and Shoe Departments, Kazinform learned from the press office of Astana Opera.

«We are always happy to work with children and youth audiences. We open for them the vast world of theatrical art, which is a great joy for us too, because we see their genuine interest. The children ask a lot of questions. This is a very appreciative audience, quickly joining in the process of comprehending knowledge that is new for them. Excursions are held in our opera house on a regular basis, but we also organized an intensive block so that students can spend their holidays usefully and informatively,» Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva, deputy director of Astana Opera, said.

The opera house tours in Kazakh and Russian are also popular, as is the Theatrical Lesson, which includes a tour, a lecture about the performance and attending said performance, another important project carried out by Astana Opera. According to statistics, in 2022 it was attended by more than 1,000 schoolchildren from the capital. Along with them, students from the villages of Akmol, Shortandy, Bozaigyr, Karaotkel, Korgalzhyn, Zhibek-Zholy, the town of Akkol and many other regions of Kazakhstan come to the opera house.

It is worth noting that these projects attract the attention of not only children, but also adults who have shown great activity in social networks and made a suggestion to the opera house management to conduct theatrical lessons for adults as well. Incidentally, the management reacted positively to the initiative expressed by the subscribers. Last month, Astana Opera tour guides conducted Theatrical Lessons for this audience. The participants of the «lesson» were shown the artists’ rehearsal rooms, the museum and the opera house’s workshops. Delighted, they shared warm words of gratitude to the opera house staff on their social media accounts.

The public often wonders how you can see the opera house apart from the performances. It is very easy to do this. One can just come on any day from Tuesday to Sunday with a ticket purchased at the box office, the cost of which is 2,000 Tenge for adults and 1,000 Tenge for children, students and pensioners.

«For schoolchildren and students, the opera house has a great educational function. It stimulates the desire for new knowledge. The magical world of theatrical performances can once and for all change the way teenagers look at creativity. That is why it should not be neglected in the educational process,» Aizhan Kurmangaliyeva concluded.



