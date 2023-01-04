Astana Opera: New princes in The Nutcracker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In early January, exciting debuts of talented dancers in the main role of the Nutcracker-Prince in Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet The Nutcracker will take place at Astana Opera. The uniqueness of the performance lies in the fact that the production was staged by the outstanding contemporary choreographer, People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prizes Yuri Grigorovich.

An adaptation of the world choreographic masterpiece for a children’s audience will be featured for the viewers in the morning hours, the performances will start at 12 pm., the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

On January 6, Dias Kurmangazy will take the stage for the first time. The dancer will perform together with ballet soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya (Marie).

Rustam Chakhalov’s debut will take place on January 7. The company’s principal dancer Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva will portray Marie.

On January 8, Daniyar Zhumatayev will present his interpretation of the Nutcracker-Prince to the audience for the first time. Marie is the ballet company’s soloist Shugyla Adepkhan.

Drosselmeyer – principal dancer Olzhas Tarlanov, Ildar Shakirzyanov.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Arman Urazgaliyev. The opera house’s ballet dancers, choir, supernumeraries and children’s choir will take part in the performance. The artistic director of the ballet company is the People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.

Libretto by Yuri Grigorovich based on the fairytale by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann (using the script by Marius Petipa). Set and costume design by People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prizes Simon Virsaladze. The production premiered at Astana Opera on December 25, 2014.

These days there will also be evening performances of The Nutcracker for an adult audience. Stars of Kazakh and world ballet will perform the main parts. Marie is the ballet company’s soloist Shugyla Adepkhan (January 6), principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Madina Unerabayeva (January 7), Aigerim Beketayeva (January 8). The Nutcracker-Prince – principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullaуev (January 6 and 7), Bakhtiyar Adamzhan (January 8). Drosselmeyer – principal dancer Olzhas Tarlanov, Ildar Shakirzyanov.





Photo: astanaopera.kz