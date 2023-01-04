Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Astana Opera: New princes in The Nutcracker

4 January 2023, 18:11
Astana Opera: New princes in The Nutcracker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In early January, exciting debuts of talented dancers in the main role of the Nutcracker-Prince in Tchaikovsky’s famous ballet The Nutcracker will take place at Astana Opera. The uniqueness of the performance lies in the fact that the production was staged by the outstanding contemporary choreographer, People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prizes Yuri Grigorovich.

An adaptation of the world choreographic masterpiece for a children’s audience will be featured for the viewers in the morning hours, the performances will start at 12 pm., the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

On January 6, Dias Kurmangazy will take the stage for the first time. The dancer will perform together with ballet soloist Anastasia Zaklinskaya (Marie).

Rustam Chakhalov’s debut will take place on January 7. The company’s principal dancer Honored Worker of Kazakhstan Madina Unerbayeva will portray Marie.

On January 8, Daniyar Zhumatayev will present his interpretation of the Nutcracker-Prince to the audience for the first time. Marie is the ballet company’s soloist Shugyla Adepkhan.

Drosselmeyer – principal dancer Olzhas Tarlanov, Ildar Shakirzyanov.

The Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra will perform under the baton of conductor Arman Urazgaliyev. The opera house’s ballet dancers, choir, supernumeraries and children’s choir will take part in the performance. The artistic director of the ballet company is the People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova.

Libretto by Yuri Grigorovich based on the fairytale by Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann (using the script by Marius Petipa). Set and costume design by People’s Artist of the USSR, laureate of the State Prizes Simon Virsaladze. The production premiered at Astana Opera on December 25, 2014.

These days there will also be evening performances of The Nutcracker for an adult audience. Stars of Kazakh and world ballet will perform the main parts. Marie is the ballet company’s soloist Shugyla Adepkhan (January 6), principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Madina Unerabayeva (January 7), Aigerim Beketayeva (January 8). The Nutcracker-Prince – principal dancers, Honored Workers of Kazakhstan Yerkin Rakhmatullaуev (January 6 and 7), Bakhtiyar Adamzhan (January 8). Drosselmeyer – principal dancer Olzhas Tarlanov, Ildar Shakirzyanov.


Photo: astanaopera.kz

Related news
Shining facets of theatre: Astana Ballet sums up results of the year
Astana Opera: Love is the foundation of everything true
Astana Ballet presents a show bill for January
Теги:
Astana   Culture  
Read also
Musical Christmas at Astana Opera
Shining facets of theatre: Astana Ballet sums up results of the year
Astana Opera: Love is the foundation of everything true
Hundreds of 4,500-yr-old tombs found in central China
Astana Ballet presents a show bill for January
Astana Opera: Magic on threshold of the New Year
United Nations Square set to appear in Astana
New district in Astana to be named Nura
News Partner
Popular
1 Research warns about infant deaths caused by rotavirus
2 Kazakhstan held flag installation ceremony of new members of UN Security Council in New York
3 Almaty residents lay flowers to Tagzym memorial
4 18 people suspected of organizing January unrest – Prosecutor General
5 Tokayev meets with Human Rights Ombudsman Artur Lastayev

News