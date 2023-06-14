Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A fresh take on the classic opera buffa L’Italiana in Algeri, written by the great composer Gioachino Rossini, will be presented at the Astana Opera on June 29 and 30 as part of the Operaliya International Festival. Together with the guest soloist from Italy Laura Verrecchia and Kazakh opera stars, Astana Opera academy graduates will take the stage, for whom the performance will be the final exam of a two-year study.

The opera L’Italiana in Algeri will be presented in Kazakhstan for the first time. The work that was written more than 200 years ago, thanks to the stage director Yerenbak Toikenov, a laureate and diploma holder of international competitions, has acquired a new aesthetic. The sets and costumes tell us that the production belongs to the newest time: Mustafà Bey lives in a modern house and drives an expensive car. At the same time, the musical part of the work remained unchanged: music director and conductor of the production Ruslan Baimurzin and his colleague Giuseppe Acquaviva, together with the opera house’s symphony orchestra, are ready to present Rossini’s masterpiece to classical music fans in all its glory, Kazinform cites the Astana Opera’s Press Office.

«In my staging of L’Italiana in Algeri, I want to change the attitude towards Eastern men and women. In my version, Mustafà Bey is not a fool, and Elvira’s beauty is not only in her appearance, but also in her ability to love her man, to remain true to her feelings and wait despite everything,» stage director Yerenbak Toikenov emphasizes. «This production is a satirical take on modern customs and a magnifying glass aimed at the relationship between the sexes. Fed up with his countless lovers and his wife, Mustafà Bey passionately wants to rush into the maelstrom of passions specifically with an Italian woman, in whom, as he heard, emotions run high. However, in the end, he will perceive the value of appreciating the most important things in life – family, friends, kindness, love and mutual understanding.»

According to the stage director, the heroine of the opera, Isabella, is a femme fatale who manipulates men. It is difficult for them to resist her charms, and she attracts them, often against their will. Isabella has a very rich wardrobe and an emphatically provocative look, rife with corsets and stilettos. Watching Mustafà, she studied his character and habits in order to skillfully «manage» him.

On June 29, the Italian soloist Laura Verrecchia was invited to perform the main character’s part. The singer’s repertoire includes works from Baroque to contemporary music and Bel Canto, with compositions by Gioachino Rossini occupying a special place in it.

Laura Verrecchia, who graduated with honors from the Conservatorio di Musica Luigi Cherubini in Florence, made her debut in 2015 as Rosina in Rossini’s opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia, performed the roles of Zaida in Il Turco in Italia, Angelina in La Cenerentola, Suzuki in Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, Carmen in Bizet’s eponymous opera and others.

«I debuted in the role of Isabella at Operá de Toulon (France) in 2018 and it was immediately a great love. The heroine of L’Italiana in Algeri is a woman from the 1800s who leaves from Livorno, a city where at that time society was based on matriarchy and therefore the figure of Isabella is very strong and enterprising. With my Maestro of scenic art, Francesco Torrigiani (from Livorno), we studied the character of Isabella in depth both as regards the habits of the Livorno women of that era, and as regards her feelings and emotions. Isabella is clever, determined to bring her beloved Lindoro back to Italy and is ready to charm Mustafà to get what she wants. I love the character of Isabella because she is also very funny and sensual at the same time and these characteristics are fully reflected in her vocal part,» Laura Verrechia emphasizes.

According to the performer, Gioachino Rossini is the composer she is most fond of. «I am grateful to the composer for all the emotions he has given me with his wonderful music, for all the joy and satisfaction he has given me with the roles he has written for my type of voice and for all the fantastic experiences I have had around the world thanks to his works. Rossini’s writing taught me to sing and what the magic of opera really was,» the singer says.

The Italian performer admits that she has never been to Kazakhstan, and is very excited about her upcoming visit: «I got to know this land a little thanks to some dear Kazakh friends who told me a lot about it inviting me to come, but due to various vicissitudes I have never been able to do it until now and therefore I am delighted to come now. My friends are wonderful: warm, generous and proud of their country of origin and if it is true that the people reflect where they come from, my journey will certainly be wonderful!»

Together with Laura Verrecchia, graduates of the opera academy will take the stage of the Astana Opera Grand Hall. After two years of study, they have become true professionals and, along with their more experienced colleagues Aizada Kaponova and Narul Toikenov, actively participate in the opera house’s repertoire performances. Guldana Aldadossova, Aigerim Amanzholova, Alikhan Zeinolla, Azat Malik, Yerzhan Saipov, Shyngys Rassylkhan, Zhandarbek Yerkinbayev, Elmira Shpekpayeva, Dinmukhamed Koshkinbayev are preparing to present their parts.

All graduates of the academy approached the examination performance with great responsibility. Ala Simonishvili, a vocal teacher from Italy, who staged Mozart’s Don Giovanni with them last year, helps them in their preparation. The costume designer Manana Gunia will transform the artists according to their heroes.

It is worth noting that the Operaliya festival, which includes Rossini’s L’Italiana in Algeri, was organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.