Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

10 November 2022, 20:49

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Warm and sunny Barcelona is the theatregoers’ main association with Minkus’ ballet Don Quixote. This enthralling production will be held at Astana Opera on November 15 and 16 as part of Zhibek Zholy International Festival.

An adventure story, incendiary music, virtuoso performance of temperamental Spanish dances by famous Kazakh ballet dancers and stars of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus, as well as colourful and stylized sets by Ezio Frigerio await the residents and guests of the capital, the Astana Opera’s press service reports.

The visual appeal of his work lies in the exclusive sets, reflecting the features of the 18th century architecture. Naturally, there will also be a windmill, set in motion by a breath of wind, and a huge spider will appear in the magical forest. The costumes for the ballet were designed by the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino.

The author of the choreographic version is the artistic director of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Altynai Asylmuratova. At one time, Cervantes, whose novel formed the basis of the libretto, wrote about Spanish dances: «It seemed… <…> Joy itself rushes and Fun itself springs». This joy and fun are skillfully incorporated into Altynai Asylmuratova’s production. She created a bright festive ballet, which has been included in the opera house’s repertoire for the long haul.

We all remember that Don Quixote’s life is filled with fantasies and illusions. Although, in the ballet, it rather passes as the background for the love story of a young girl named Kitri and a young barber Basilio, who dream of being together. However, the girl’s father, the innkeeper Lorenzo, strongly opposes their union.

On November 16, the principals of the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus Dmitry Uksusnikov and Liudmila Khitrova will present the main parts.

«I was born in Kazakhstan and, of course, this country has a special place in my heart. As a child, every year my family came to Qaraghandy for almost the entire summer. Now I come to my homeland already as a performer. I feel very honoured, as it has particular significance for me. I took the Astana Opera stage for the first time about 7 years ago. Back then, the production of Asafiev’s The Fountain of Bakhchisarai was presented within the framework of the Silk Road festival. This was a very memorable and enjoyable event for me, so I look forward to our upcoming meeting with the opera house I came to love. This time we will perform Don Quixote. I have a special love for this ballet.

This is one of the most positive and cheerful productions in the repertoire of our opera house. It is truly joyful and inspiring to dance it. The part of Kitri is very technically complex, but the pleasure I get from this performance is priceless. For me, Don Quixote is always a celebration and a firework of emotions. It will be a great pleasure to share this celebration with my stage colleagues and, of course, with all the viewers,» Liudmila Khitrova shared.

On November 15, Astana Opera’s principal dancer Madina Basbayeva will portray Kitri, and world ballet star Bakhtiyar Adamzhan will perform Basilio.

Zhanibek Imankulov will present the knight-errant Don Quixote, Bostan Kozhabekov and Ulan Beissenbayev will perform his faithful squire Sancho Panza. Espada – Zhanibek Akhmediyev, Galymzhan Nurmukhamet. The Street Dancer – Anastasia Zaklinskaya, Adelina Tulepova. Ruslan Baimurzin will conduct the Astana Opera Symphony Orchestra.

A bright performance will provide the top-notch Astana Opera Ballet Company with a wonderful opportunity to show themselves in all their glory. The performance will begin at 7 pm.

Photo: astanaopera.kz