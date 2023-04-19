Astana Opera International Opera Academy soloists getting ready for graduation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The final chord of training at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy will be the participation of its soloists in the premiere of Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri, as well as Puccini’s La Bohème. While the young vocalists are preparing for the performances, we asked three of them to share their impressions of their studies and talk about the goals they set for themselves after graduating from the academy, the press service of Astana Opera reported.

Rassul Zharmagambetov is a trainee soloist at Astana Opera, laureate of the Daryn State Youth Prize, Grand Prix winner of the 8th Bibigul Tulegenova International Vocal Competition, international competitions laureate. He is actively involved in repertoire productions.

«The Astana Opera International Opera Academy has played an important role in my professional development. Master classes with internationally acclaimed coaches, conductors, accompanists gave me invaluable experience in working on myself, and also taught me how to interact with colleagues onstage,» the academy graduate notes. «In two years, many main parts were performed in national, Russian and European operas. Within the framework of the academy, I presented the parts of Don Giovanni in Mozart’s eponymous opera, Robert, Duke of Burgundy, from Tchaikovsky’s opera Iolanta. What will be my career in the future, no one can know for sure, but the goals I set for myself are ambitious.»

The academy attendee, Second Prize winner of the 4th Éva Marton International Singing Competition in Hungary, laureate of the Daryn Prize Azat Malik lives under the motto «There is no limit to perfection!».

«Continuous development is a must in our profession. During our studies at the Astana Opera International Opera Academy, we had the opportunity to work with outstanding teachers. The opera house created all the conditions for the development and formation of an opera performer, and I was lucky to make my debuts as Leporello in Don Giovanni, Robert in Iolanta, Marcello in La Bohème. Now we are preparing for the staging of Rossini’s opera L’Italiana in Algeri, where I will perform the part of Taddeo, which I am very happy about and I express my deep gratitude for the opportunity,» Azat Malik says.

Guldana Aldadossova, winner of the special award of the Hibla Gerzmava Opera Singers and Accompanists International Competition, also emphasized the need to constantly improve.

«As opera singers, we can and should study all our lives,» the performer says. «I want to thank the people who took up the idea of creating an opera academy in Kazakhstan, and I am happy that I was among the pioneers, its first graduates. The academy gave a lot for my development in the profession, as the knowledge that I was able to get here is significantly different from what we were taught at the university. The opportunity to work with such masters as Anatoli Goussev, Dmitry Vdovin, Marina Meshcheryakova, Barseg Tumanyan, Anna Vandi and others, to attend all the rehearsals of operas and concerts in the opera house, to perform on the big stage – all this enriched me. While studying in the academy, I took part in significant opera competitions of Éva Marton and Hibla Gerzmava. It was a very rewarding experience. I would like to hope that all this together will help build a serious international career.»

Undoubtedly, the Astana Opera International Opera Academy paved the way for many young artists to a great professional life, it allowed them to show new talents in the sky of Kazakh opera art, gave the academy attendees the opportunity to participate in prestigious international competitions, and prepared them to create international careers. There is no doubt that such a precedent as the Astana Opera International Opera Academy needs to be continued, and needs new bright sets of promising performers.