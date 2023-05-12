Astana Opera: Ethereal fairies begin their ballet journeys

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The annual concert of the Astana Opera Children’s Ballet Studio trainees will be held on May 14 at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. Talented young performers are preparing to present exciting numbers under the guidance of the Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, an excellent choreographer and teacher Galiya Buribayeva, who prepared the young dancers for the Waltz of the Flowers concert program.

The Children’s Ballet Studio of the capital’s opera house began its work in 2014. During this time, it has become a favored place for many talented children involved in creative activities, Kazinform quotes the Astana Opera’s press office.

«Ballet is a very complex academic art. Children who come to our studio twice a week take classical dance lessons. In the future, they might be engaged in various professions, but it is a great piece of luck for them to also train at the Astana Opera and perform on its stage. All children are very talented, and it is interesting to work with them. In the upcoming concert, the girls will dance variations from famous classical ballets adapted to their abilities. In total, we plan to present 16 numbers, of which 11 variations the girls will dance solo, and the rest will be performed together,» Galiya Buribayeva, the head of the ballet studio, said.

The program includes choreographic numbers to the music by such famous composers as Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Ludwig Minkus, Adolphe Adam, Édouard Deldevez and others. The participants of the concert are very nervous, so they are perfecting everything to the smallest detail during the rehearsal process. Thus, Adel Kypshakbai, Ayaulym Daulet, Adel Mambetova, Zere Sultan, Mona Utegenova, Dariya Kairat, Zhansaya Kemenger, Saida Garifulla, Amira Talgat, Agiya Baikonyr, Shamsiya Ibragim, Zara Zholdasbai and others will perform at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall. It is expected that young dancers will receive recognition letters from the opera house management.

It should be noted that this year, by decision of the opera house management, costumes for the children’s ballet studio were made. As a result, the girls will be taking the stage looking delicate and fluttering, like flowers. At the same time, the craftswomen of the Astana Opera’s Costume Shop Aigul Ryspayeva, Kulzeinet Medeubayeva and Gaukhar Ukassova worked hard making classical ballet tutus designed by Dariga Taishikova for little ballerinas.

According to the idea of the director of the concert, Galiya Buribayeva, it was necessary to show different ballet character portrayals. The costumes are completely different from each other: Giselle, the Little Red Riding Hood, Scheherazade and many others. They appeared in the Wardrobe Department thanks to the seamstresses of the Astana Opera’s Costume Shop, who completed the task in two months.

«We chose the most beautiful fabrics, adorned the garments with stones and piping, to make the girls really shine onstage. Most importantly, all the standards of a ballet costume were observed during the manufacturing process. Thus, we made children’s costumes using the same technology as for costumes for the ballet company’s principals. It is such stage costumes that our soloists wear, only the sizes are smaller for children,» Fatima Satybaldina, the head of the Costume Shop, said. It should be noted that not every dressmaking and tailoring establishment can cut and sew theatrical costumes, so the parents were very happy when they learned that for the first time their children would have costumes created in the Astana Opera’s Costume Shop.

The opera house pays great attention to introducing children to art. Every year, the ballet studio trainees and the children’s choir perform on its stage, and exhibitions of paintings and handicrafts by apprentices of the theatrical crafts studio are held. The Astana Opera always supports the rising generation and helps fulfill the dreams of young talents.



