Astana Opera: Eastern passions and pirate adventures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the tenth anniversary season, the Astana Opera Ballet Company, having returned from summer holidays with great inspiration and creative energy, is preparing to meet high art aficionados with masterpieces of world choreography.

Boris Asafiev’s ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai will be presented to the audience on September 16 and 17. In three days, on September 20 and 21, the viewers will have an opportunity to appreciate the performance of Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire, the Astana Opera’s Press Office reports.

A Breath of Love in Graceful Dance

It is not by accident that the first ballet performance of the tenth anniversary season will be The Fountain of Bakhchisarai: in September, the music world widely celebrates the 115th anniversary of the outstanding choreographer Rostislav Zakharov. His choreographic work in The Fountain of Bakhchisarai is one of the best examples of dramatic ballet. Its literary basis was Alexander Pushkin’s eponymous poem. Zakharov’s choreography was an innovation in mixing and opposing the aesthetics of Western and Eastern dance. This emphasized the difference and dissimilarity of the two worlds. The choreographer as well as the composer seemed to put a wall between the two cultures, where one who goes from one world to another was not able to survive. The gentle lyricism of one world contrasted sharply with the strong militant feelings of the other.

The legend of Khan Ghirei’s unrequited love for the captive Maria is a deep demonstration of the interweaving of complex dramatic portrayals of characters that fell into a love triangle and, sadly, failed to get out of it. The lives of all the heroes presented in the story were filled with bright colours until the fateful hour of the Tatar horde invasion of the Polish principality. With a dagger, Ghirei kills young Vaslav. The Khan bows before Maria, astounded by her beauty, delicacy and inner light. His heart is struck by love, and from that moment on he cannot think of anyone but Maria... However, the young Polish woman does not reciprocate, because for her there is no life in captivity. Passionate Zarema is desperately in love with the Khan, ready to do anything for the sake of Ghirei, even to kill her rival, in order to regain the attention of her sovereign...

Today, the audience has the opportunity to see the original version of the ballet, very carefully passed over to the new generation of dancers by the world ballet star, People’s Artist of Russia Altynai Asylmuratova. The artistic director of the ballet company unlocks the potential of young talents whose performance skills are at a high level and entrusts them with complex dramatic parts that require mature experience.

Thus, Rustam Chakhalov will make his debut as Vaslav. The dancer will perform with the famous ballerina Madina Basbayeva, who will help him to interpret a complex character on the big stage. On September 17, Daniyar Zhumatayev will present this part. On different days, Serik Nakyspekov and Kuat Karibayev will perform Nurali. Khan Ghirei – Sungat Kydyrbai, Turlykhan Toigan, Maria – Madina Basbayeva, Bakhytkul Ispanova, Zarema – Anel Rustemova, Anastasia Zaklinskaya.

Adventures Ahoy!

A fascinating story on the theme of sea pirates, presented in the production of Adolphe Adam’s Le Corsaire will provide a striking contrast to the ballet The Fountain of Bakhchisarai. The dancers express their confidence that the adventures of pirates who managed to follow their dreams and showed great selflessness on their path to love will not leave anyone indifferent.

Both performances are interesting and unique in their own way, complemented by beautiful design with colourful costumes, luxurious sets, intricate props created by the outstanding theatrical designer Ezio Frigerio and the Academy Award winner Franca Squarciapino.

As a reminder, the assistants to the ballet master Altynai Asylmuratova are the Honoured Artist of Russia Konstantin Zaklinsky and Elena Sherstneva.

On September 20 and 21, the audience will have an opportunity to appreciate two different casts of performers. Thus, the famous ballerina Aigerim Beketayeva will perform Medora, a day later the promising dancer Sofiya Adilkhanova will debut in this role. Conrad – Arman Urazov, Daler Zaparov, Isaac Lankedem – Aibar Toktar, Serik Nakyspekov, Birbanto – Ildar Shakirzyanov, Seyd Pacha – Rakhmetulla Nauanov, Zhanadil Beissembiyev, Gulnare – Moldir Shakimova, Shugyla Adepkhan, Ali, the slave – Bakhtiyar Adamzhan, Yerkin Rakhmatullayev.

«As the opera house opens its anniversary season, it will definitely be bright and eventful. The plans include high-profile premieres, gala concerts, as well as presenting beloved productions from the opera house’s repertoire. We look forward to meeting with our dear viewers very soon,» the dancers shared.



